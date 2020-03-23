Papa John's : to Hire 20,000 New Team Members Immediately

Papa John’s is hiring restaurant team members to help support the communities it serves – apply now and start the same day in some restaurant locations

Papa John’s announced today the company is hiring up to 20,000 new restaurant team members. The pizza company is committed to the communities it serves by delivering meals and offering carryout, meeting a valuable need during these challenging times.

“For anyone looking for immediate ways to earn an income, we’re making it quick and simple to apply, interview and be hired at Papa John’s,” said Marvin Boakye, Papa John’s chief people and diversity officer. “We want to add talented team members to our Papa John’s family across the country to deliver food safely to our customers’ doorsteps. We are in the unique position – as a restaurant that specializes in delivery and carryout – to help our communities through this crisis.”

Papa John’s team members are playing an important role in communities across the country as people are asked to stay at home. The company is focused on protecting its team members and customers, implementing additional health and safety precautions, like enhanced restaurant sanitation measures and No Contact Delivery. No Contact Delivery provides a limited interaction food drop-off experience and online payment.

In most cases, applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day. To learn more or apply, visit https://jobs.papajohns.com or text JOBS to 47272.

About Papa John’s

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company. In 2019, consumers rated Papa John’s No. 1 in product and service quality among national pizza chains in the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). For 18 of the past 20 years, consumers have rated Papa John's No. 1 in customer satisfaction among national pizza chains in the ACSI. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit Papa John’s at www.papajohns.com.

Papa John’s is an equal opportunity employer and provides equal employment opportunities for all applicants and team members without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, national or ethnic origin, pregnancy, veteran status, uniformed service (as defined by 10 U.S.C. § 101(a)(5)), protected disability status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic protected by statute or local law.

