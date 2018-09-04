Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Papeles y Cartones de Europa SA    PAC   ES0168561019

PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA (PAC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/04 09:21:22 am
16.72 EUR   +0.12%
08:56aDS Smith upbeat on first quarter box volumes, plastics sale
RE
07/25PAPELES Y CARTO : 68% growth in Europac net profit
PU
07/25PAPELES Y CARTO : Jul 25, 2018 68% growth in Europac
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DS Smith upbeat on first quarter box volumes, plastics sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:56am CEST

(Reuters) - British packaging group DS Smith Plc said on Tuesday it sold more boxes in the first quarter at higher prices, helping it to recover from a rise in the cost of paper and pulp.

The trading update from the FTSE-100 firm, which supplies corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging to firms including supplies to companies including Amazon.com Inc, gave no numbers on first quarter performance.

But it said that its margins had improved and that it had also made "progress" on efforts to sell its plastics business, without giving further details.

"Recovery of input cost increases from earlier in the calendar year is in line with our expectations, with the consequent positive margin impact," said DS Smith.

The company has grown into one of the world's leading recycled packaging producers through a series of acquisitions over the past decade and it has been reviewing its plastics business, which accounts for just 6-7 percent of turnover, as it increases its focus on production of recyclable fibre products.

It said in June it had heard interest from outside parties.

DS Smith last month raised about 1 billion pounds in capital via a rights issue to help fund its biggest-ever 2-billion-pound acquisition of Spanish rival Europac.

"Preparation for integration is continuing at pace and we look forward to welcoming Europac to the DS Smith group," the company said, adding that it continues to expect deal completion in calendar fourth quarter this year.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.52% 2012.71 Delayed Quote.72.10%
DS SMITH -0.26% 492.7 Delayed Quote.2.32%
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA 0.00% 16.7 End-of-day quote.47.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EURO
08:56aDS Smith upbeat on first quarter box volumes, plastics sale
RE
07/25PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA : 68% growth in Europac net profit
PU
07/25PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA : Jul 25, 2018 68% growth in Europac
PU
07/05PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA : Jul 5, 2018 Europac improves conditions of its sy..
PU
07/02PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/19Packaging firm DS Smith to raise £1 billion via rights issue
RE
06/18DS Smith's CEO says Brexit putting brake on customer spending
RE
06/04DS Smith to buy Europac for $2.2 billion as paper deals accelerate
RE
02/22EUROPAC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017EUROPAC : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 25 existing shares
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 975 M
EBIT 2018 147 M
Net income 2018 104 M
Debt 2018 182 M
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 14,98
P/E ratio 2019 14,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,78x
Capitalization 1 657 M
Chart PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA
Duration : Period :
Papeles y Cartones de Europa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EURO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bernard Hasler Chief Executive Officer
José Miguel Isidro Rincón Chairman
Jorge Bonnin Chief Financial Officer
Enrique Isidro Rincón Vice Chairman
Vicente Guilarte Gutiérrez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPELES Y CARTONES DE EUROPA SA47.59%1 924
SHAN DONG SUN PAPER INDUSTRY JSC LTD--.--%3 223
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD-12.67%2 489
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD-7.53%2 116
C&S PAPER CO LTD--.--%1 599
NEENAH INC0.66%1 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.