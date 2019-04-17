Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

7.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

7.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

6.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

6.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Compliance statement

1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here: ............................................................Date: 18th April 2019 (Company secretary) Print name: Vince Rigano

Notes

1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.

3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.