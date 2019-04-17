Log in
PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD.

(PPY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/17
0.006 AUD   --.--%
08:23pPAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
04/08PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Response to Claim
PU
04/03PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 3B
PU
Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly

04/17/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

+Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Papyrus Australia Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

63 110 868 409

31 March 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (9

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a) research and development

(b)product manufacturing and operating costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(d)

leased assets

(e)

staff costs

-

-

(f) administration and corporate costs

(24)

(82)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(24)

(82)

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) businesses (see item 10)

(c) investments

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (9

$A'000

months)

$A'000

(d) intellectual property

(e) other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) businesses (see item 10)

(c) investments

(d) intellectual property

(e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

5

50

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

1

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

3.7Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

5

51

activities

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

quarter/year to date

31

43

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(24)

(82)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

-

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

5

51

(item 3.10 above)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (9

$A'000

months)

$A'000

4.5Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

12

12

quarter

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

12

12

5.2

Call deposits

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

12

12

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

7.Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current quarter

$A'000

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

8.Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1Loan facilities (loan from MD)

8.2Credit standby arrangements

8.3Other (please specify)

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

at quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

500

313

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Research and development

9.2

Product manufacturing and operating costs

9.3

Advertising and marketing

9.4

Leased assets

9.5

Staff costs

1

9.6

Administration and corporate costs

10

9.7

Other (provide details if material)

9.8

Total estimated cash outflows

11

10.

Acquisitions and disposals of

Acquisitions

Disposals

business entities

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

10.1

Name of entity

10.2Place of incorporation or registration

10.3Consideration for acquisition or disposal

10.4 Total net assets

10.5 Nature of business

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Compliance statement

1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................Date: 18th April 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Vince Rigano

Notes

1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.

3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

