Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly

Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
+Rule 4.7B
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Introduced 31/03/00 Amended 30/09/01, 24/10/05, 17/12/10, 01/09/16
Name of entity
Papyrus Australia Ltd
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
63 110 868 409
|
31 March 2019
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (9
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
-
|
-
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
|
|
|
(a) research and development
|
|
(b)product manufacturing and operating costs
|
|
(c)
|
advertising and marketing
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
leased assets
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
staff costs
|
-
|
-
|
|
(f) administration and corporate costs
|
(24)
|
(82)
|
1.3
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
|
|
1.4
|
Interest received
|
|
|
1.5
|
Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
|
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
1.7
|
Government grants and tax incentives
|
|
|
1.8
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
-
|
-
|
1.9
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(24)
|
(82)
|
|
activities
|
|
2. Cash flows from investing activities
2.1 Payments to acquire:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) businesses (see item 10)
(c) investments
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (9
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
(d) intellectual property
(e) other non-current assets
2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
(b) businesses (see item 10)
(c) investments
(d) intellectual property
(e) other non-current assets
2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5 Other (provide details if material)
2.6Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
3.
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
3.1
|
Proceeds from issues of shares
|
5
|
50
|
3.2
|
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
|
|
|
3.3
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
|
3.4Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
|
3.5
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
-
|
1
|
3.6
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
3.7Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8 Dividends paid
3.9 Other (provide details if material)
|
3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing
|
5
|
51
|
activities
|
|
4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
|
quarter/year to date
|
31
|
43
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(24)
|
(82)
|
|
activities (item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
-
|
-
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
|
4.4
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
|
5
|
51
|
|
(item 3.10 above)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (9
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
$A'000
4.5Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|
4.6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
12
|
12
|
|
quarter
|
|
|
5.
|
Reconciliation of cash and cash
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
|
equivalents
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
|
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
|
|
|
|
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
|
|
|
|
related items in the accounts
|
|
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
12
|
12
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
|
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details)
|
|
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
12
|
12
|
|
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
$A'000
6.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
6.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
7.Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
7.1Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
7.2Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
|
Appendix 4C Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
8.Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
8.1Loan facilities (loan from MD)
8.2Credit standby arrangements
8.3Other (please specify)
|
Total facility amount
|
Amount drawn at
|
at quarter end
|
quarter end
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
500
|
313
8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
|
9.
|
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
$A'000
|
9.1
|
Research and development
|
|
|
9.2
|
Product manufacturing and operating costs
|
|
|
9.3
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
|
9.4
|
Leased assets
|
|
|
9.5
|
Staff costs
|
|
1
|
9.6
|
Administration and corporate costs
|
|
10
|
9.7
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
|
|
9.8
|
Total estimated cash outflows
|
|
11
|
10.
|
Acquisitions and disposals of
|
Acquisitions
|
Disposals
|
|
business entities
|
|
|
|
(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)
|
|
|
10.1
|
Name of entity
|
|
10.2Place of incorporation or registration
10.3Consideration for acquisition or disposal
10.4 Total net assets
10.5 Nature of business
|
Appendix 4C
Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Compliance statement
1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................Date: 18th April 2019
|
|
(Company secretary)
|
Print name:
|
Vince Rigano
Notes
1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
|
