Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Preliminary Final Report
08/30/2019 | 01:06am EDT
UNAUDITED
Papyrus Australia Limited
ABN 63 110 868 409
Preliminary Final ASX Report
for the year ended 30 June 2019
Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report
2019
2018
Percentage
$A
$A
change
Revenues from ordinary activities
-
-
-
-%
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the
members
(109,781)
(125,374)
down
(12)%
Loss for the period attributable to members
(109,781)
(125,374)
down
(12)%
Dividends (distributions)
No dividend has been paid during the year ended 30 June 2019
The directors have not proposed a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019
Net Tangible Assets Per Security - cents
($0.002)
($0.002)
Basis of Financial Report Preparation
This financial report is for the year ended 30 June 2019 and has been prepared in accordance with the Australian Securities Exchange Listing rules as they relate to Appendix 4E and in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. The accounting policies adopted with the contents of this report are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period. Comments are for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 with comparatives for the twelve months ended 30 June 2018 shown in parentheses. All amounts are measured in Australian Dollars, unless otherwise specified.
Audit Status
The financial statements contained within this Appendix 4E are in the process of being audited and, as such, the accounts are presented unaudited.
2
Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other
Comprehensive income
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Consolidated Group
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
$
$
Revenue from operating activities
Other income
2 (a)
130,388
51,998
Depreciation expense
2 (b)
(130,388)
(51,940)
Employee benefits expenses
2 (c)
(1,080)
(3,240)
Other expenses
2 (d)
(100,075)
(111,868)
Finance Costs
(8,626)
(10,324)
Loss before income tax benefit
(109,781)
(125,374)
Income tax benefit
-
-
Loss for the period
(109,781)
(125,374)
Loss attributable to members of the parent entity
(109,781)
(125,374)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
(109,781)
(125,374)
Total comprehensive income attributable to members
of the parent entity
(109,781)
(125,374)
Earnings per share:
Cents
Cents
Basic earnings per share
3
(0.05)
(0.06)
Diluted earnings per share
3
(0.05)
(0.06)
3
Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report
Consolidsted statement of financial position
AS AT 30 JUNE 2019
Consolidated Group
30 June
30 June
2019
2018
Note
$
$
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
4
34,072
43,000
Trade and other receivables
5
1,147
1,663
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
35,219
44,663
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
6
200,948
331,335
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
200,948
331,335
TOTAL ASSETS
236,167
375,998
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
7
66,358
57,112
Short-term borrowings
8
319,834
318,742
Other current liabilities
9
233,180
233,180
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
619,372
609,034
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Other non-current liabilities
9
198,460
328,848
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
198,460
328,848
TOTAL LIABILITIES
817,832
937,882
NET ASSETS / (LIABILITIES)
(581,665)
(561,884)
EQUITY
Issued capital
10
20,558,821
20,468,821
Reserves
11
915,722
915,722
Accumulated losses
(22,056,208)
(21,946,427)
TOTAL EQUITY / (DEFICIT)
(581,665)
(561,884)
4
Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Consolidated Group
Retained
Earnings/
Share
Issued
(Accumulated
Option
Capital
losses)
Reserve
Total
Note
$
$
$
$
Balance at 1 July 2017
20,271,691
(21,821,053)
915,722
(633,640)
Comprehensive income
Loss for the year
(125,374)
(125,374)
Other comprehensive income/(expenses)
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
(125,374)
(125,374)
transactions with owners, in their capacity as owners,
and other transactions
Shares issued via private placement on 30 August
2017
30,000
-
-
30,000
Shares issued via 2017 AGM resolutions on 19
December 2017
72,130
72,130
Shares Issued via exercise of options on 27 December
2017
15,000
15,000
Shares issued via exercise of options on 11 January
2018
10,000
10,000
Shares issued via exercise of options on 23 February
2018
20,000
20,000
Shares issued via private placement on 18 May 2018
40,000
40,000
Shares issued via conversion of options on 27 June
2018
10,000
10,000
Total transactions with owners and other transactions
12
197,130
-
-
197,130
Balance at 30 June 2018
20,468,821
(21,946,427)
915,722
(561,884)
Balance at 1 July 2018
20,468,821
(21,946,427)
915,722
(561,884)
Comprehensive income
Loss for the year
-
(109,781)
-
(109,781)
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
(109,781)
-
(109,781)
transactions with owners, in their capacity as owners,
and other transactions
Shares Issued via exercise of options on 16 November
2018
45,000
45,000
Shares issued via exercise of options on 3 April 2019
5,000
5,000
Shares issued via private placement on 24 June 2019
40,000
40,000
Total transactions with owners and other transactions
12
90,000
-
-
90,000
Balance at 30 June 2019
20,558,821
(22,056,208)
915,722
(581,665)
5
