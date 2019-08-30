Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Papyrus Australia Ltd.    PPY   AU000000PPY9

PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD.

(PPY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.006 AUD   +20.00%
01:06aPAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Preliminary Final Report
PU
07/15PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
04/17PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Preliminary Final Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 01:06am EDT

UNAUDITED

Papyrus Australia Limited

ABN 63 110 868 409

Preliminary Final ASX Report

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report

2019

2018

Percentage

$A

$A

change

Revenues from ordinary activities

-

-

-

-%

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the

members

(109,781)

(125,374)

down

(12)%

Loss for the period attributable to members

(109,781)

(125,374)

down

(12)%

Dividends (distributions)

No dividend has been paid during the year ended 30 June 2019

The directors have not proposed a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019

Net Tangible Assets Per Security - cents

($0.002)

($0.002)

Basis of Financial Report Preparation

This financial report is for the year ended 30 June 2019 and has been prepared in accordance with the Australian Securities Exchange Listing rules as they relate to Appendix 4E and in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. The accounting policies adopted with the contents of this report are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period. Comments are for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 with comparatives for the twelve months ended 30 June 2018 shown in parentheses. All amounts are measured in Australian Dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Audit Status

The financial statements contained within this Appendix 4E are in the process of being audited and, as such, the accounts are presented unaudited.

2

Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other

Comprehensive income

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Consolidated Group

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

$

$

Revenue from operating activities

Other income

2 (a)

130,388

51,998

Depreciation expense

2 (b)

(130,388)

(51,940)

Employee benefits expenses

2 (c)

(1,080)

(3,240)

Other expenses

2 (d)

(100,075)

(111,868)

Finance Costs

(8,626)

(10,324)

Loss before income tax benefit

(109,781)

(125,374)

Income tax benefit

-

-

Loss for the period

(109,781)

(125,374)

Loss attributable to members of the parent entity

(109,781)

(125,374)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

(109,781)

(125,374)

Total comprehensive income attributable to members

of the parent entity

(109,781)

(125,374)

Earnings per share:

Cents

Cents

Basic earnings per share

3

(0.05)

(0.06)

Diluted earnings per share

3

(0.05)

(0.06)

3

Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report

Consolidsted statement of financial position

AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Consolidated Group

30 June

30 June

2019

2018

Note

$

$

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

4

34,072

43,000

Trade and other receivables

5

1,147

1,663

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

35,219

44,663

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

6

200,948

331,335

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

200,948

331,335

TOTAL ASSETS

236,167

375,998

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

7

66,358

57,112

Short-term borrowings

8

319,834

318,742

Other current liabilities

9

233,180

233,180

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

619,372

609,034

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Other non-current liabilities

9

198,460

328,848

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

198,460

328,848

TOTAL LIABILITIES

817,832

937,882

NET ASSETS / (LIABILITIES)

(581,665)

(561,884)

EQUITY

Issued capital

10

20,558,821

20,468,821

Reserves

11

915,722

915,722

Accumulated losses

(22,056,208)

(21,946,427)

TOTAL EQUITY / (DEFICIT)

(581,665)

(561,884)

4

Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Consolidated Group

Retained

Earnings/

Share

Issued

(Accumulated

Option

Capital

losses)

Reserve

Total

Note

$

$

$

$

Balance at 1 July 2017

20,271,691

(21,821,053)

915,722

(633,640)

Comprehensive income

Loss for the year

(125,374)

(125,374)

Other comprehensive income/(expenses)

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

(125,374)

(125,374)

transactions with owners, in their capacity as owners,

and other transactions

Shares issued via private placement on 30 August

2017

30,000

-

-

30,000

Shares issued via 2017 AGM resolutions on 19

December 2017

72,130

72,130

Shares Issued via exercise of options on 27 December

2017

15,000

15,000

Shares issued via exercise of options on 11 January

2018

10,000

10,000

Shares issued via exercise of options on 23 February

2018

20,000

20,000

Shares issued via private placement on 18 May 2018

40,000

40,000

Shares issued via conversion of options on 27 June

2018

10,000

10,000

Total transactions with owners and other transactions

12

197,130

-

-

197,130

Balance at 30 June 2018

20,468,821

(21,946,427)

915,722

(561,884)

Balance at 1 July 2018

20,468,821

(21,946,427)

915,722

(561,884)

Comprehensive income

Loss for the year

-

(109,781)

-

(109,781)

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

(109,781)

-

(109,781)

transactions with owners, in their capacity as owners,

and other transactions

Shares Issued via exercise of options on 16 November

2018

45,000

45,000

Shares issued via exercise of options on 3 April 2019

5,000

5,000

Shares issued via private placement on 24 June 2019

40,000

40,000

Total transactions with owners and other transactions

12

90,000

-

-

90,000

Balance at 30 June 2019

20,558,821

(22,056,208)

915,722

(581,665)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Papyrus Australia Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD.
01:06aPAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Preliminary Final Report
PU
07/15PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
04/17PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 4C Quarterly
PU
04/08PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Response to Claim
PU
04/03PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 3B
PU
03/19PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Legal Proceedings
PU
2018PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Results of Meeting
PU
2018PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Chairman's Report to AGM
PU
2018PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - Appendix 3B
PU
2018PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA : ASX Announcement - AGM Notice of Meeting
PU
More news
Chart PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Papyrus Australia Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Michael Byrt Non-Executive Chairman
Ramy Abraham Azer Executive Director-Technology & Director
Andrew Ford Independent Non-Executive Director
Vincent Peter-Rigano Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAPYRUS AUSTRALIA LTD.-58.33%1
UPM-KYMMENE4.11%13 632
STORA ENSO OYJ-4.12%8 947
SVENSKA CELLULOSA15.98%5 800
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 343
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-12.90%4 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group