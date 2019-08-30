Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Preliminary Final Report

Papyrus Australia Ltd - Preliminary Final ASX Report

2019 2018 Percentage $A $A change Revenues from ordinary activities - - - -% Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the members (109,781) (125,374) down (12)% Loss for the period attributable to members (109,781) (125,374) down (12)%

Dividends (distributions)

No dividend has been paid during the year ended 30 June 2019

The directors have not proposed a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019

Net Tangible Assets Per Security - cents ($0.002) ($0.002)

Basis of Financial Report Preparation

This financial report is for the year ended 30 June 2019 and has been prepared in accordance with the Australian Securities Exchange Listing rules as they relate to Appendix 4E and in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. The accounting policies adopted with the contents of this report are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period. Comments are for the twelve months ended 30 June 2019 with comparatives for the twelve months ended 30 June 2018 shown in parentheses. All amounts are measured in Australian Dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Audit Status

The financial statements contained within this Appendix 4E are in the process of being audited and, as such, the accounts are presented unaudited.

