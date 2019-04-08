Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Response to Claim

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 9 April 2019

Response to Legal Claim of Defamation

On 24 November 2017 the Company announced that "it has today accepted the resignation of the recently appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Allan Branch due to irreconcilable differences".

On 19 March 2019 the company announced that "Allan Branch has issued legal proceedings in the Federal Court against the Company, the directors, and Grant Thornton for alleged defamation which is denied and will be defended by the company".

The essence of the claim by Dr Branch is that in September and October 2018 the Company (and other respondents) defamed Dr Branch by publishing public corporate documents which omitted the fact Dr Branch had been engaged as the CEO and Managing Director of the Company from 1 October 2017 until 24 November 2017.

The Company acknowledges the omission but denies that this constituted defamation of Dr Branch or in any way caused him loss.

To the extent that Dr Branch is offended by the omission, the Company apologises to him.

Dr Branch also alleges that on 26 November 2018 the Company again defamed him by stating to the ASX that he never commenced his appointment as CEO and Managing Director of the Company.