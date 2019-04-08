Papyrus Australia : ASX Announcement - Response to Claim

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 9 April 2019
Response to Legal Claim of Defamation
On 24 November 2017 the Company announced that "it has today accepted the resignation of the recently appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Allan Branch due to irreconcilable differences".
On 19 March 2019 the company announced that "Allan Branch has issued legal proceedings in the Federal Court against the Company, the directors, and Grant Thornton for alleged defamation which is denied and will be defended by the company".
The essence of the claim by Dr Branch is that in September and October 2018 the Company (and other respondents) defamed Dr Branch by publishing public corporate documents which omitted the fact Dr Branch had been engaged as the CEO and Managing Director of the Company from 1 October 2017 until 24 November 2017.
The Company acknowledges the omission but denies that this constituted defamation of Dr Branch or in any way caused him loss.
To the extent that Dr Branch is offended by the omission, the Company apologises to him.
Dr Branch also alleges that on 26 November 2018 the Company again defamed him by stating to the ASX that he never commenced his appointment as CEO and Managing Director of the Company.
The Company acknowledges the statement to the ASX but denies that the statement was defamatory and says that this statement was made as a result of a misunderstanding.
The Company denies that this statement defamed Dr Branch, caused him to suffer loss or was intended to or did suggest that Dr Branch had misled the ASX.
To the extent that Dr Branch is offended by the statement, the Company apologises to him.
The Company acknowledges that at all times during the engagement Dr Branch acted with the intention of benefitting the Company.
There was however a fundamental difference of opinion between Dr Branch and the Board as to the best way to further the interests of the Company.
Dr Branch tendered his resignation by email on 24 November 2017 and this was accepted by the Company and announced on 24 November 2017.
Nothing in the foregoing causes any material change to the other information set out in the public documents.
As approved by the board.
Vince Rigano - Company Secretary.
