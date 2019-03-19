Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Par Pacific Holdings Inc    PARR

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC

(PARR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
17.245 USD   -1.68%
07:15pPAR PACIFIC : To Participate In The Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Par Pacific : To Participate In The Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:15pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) ("Par Pacific") today announced that Will Monteleone, Par Pacific's Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 26-27, 2019 and participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets.  Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations.  In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

For more information contact:
Suneel Mandava
Senior Vice President, Finance
(713) 969-2136
smandava@parpacific.com 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/par-pacific-holdings-to-participate-in-the-scotia-howard-weil-2019-energy-conference-300815267.html

SOURCE Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC
07:15pPAR PACIFIC : To Participate In The Scotia Howard Weil 2019 Energy Conference
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.