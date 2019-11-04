Log in
PAR TECHNOLOGY : RELEASES CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION FOR FISCAL 2019 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

11/04/2019

New Hartford, NY- November 1, 2019 - PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and VP for Business Development & Financial Relations, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR's website at www.partech.com. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 7:30 p.m. on November 7 through November 14, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 9384228.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR's Government Business is a leader in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ('ISR') solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

###

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:34:03 UTC
