PAR Technology : Announces the Expansion of Drive-Thru Solutions with Techknow Timers

06/11/2020 | 07:32am EDT

The new partnership provides quick service and fast casual restaurants in North America with a seamlessly integrated drive-thru package to enhance the drive-thru experience and increase speed of service.

ParTech, Inc. (ParTech), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, is joining forces with Techknow, a multi-sensor drive-thru management solution company, to offer drive-thru timers and wireless communication systems to quick serve (QSR) and fast casual restaurants. ParTech is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

Techknow timer solutions use multiple sensors that can track the time and progress of vehicles from many different lane configurations, giving restaurant operators flexibility and access to real-time business intelligence. Combined with multiple methods of vehicle detection, a long lifespan, and ParTech’s dedicated service team, this all-in-one drive-thru package gives QSRs and fast casual restaurants a competitive edge.

Techknow’s products, enterprise operating statistics software, remote monitoring HelpDesk platform and Techknow Challenge, a real-time competitive ranking system which “gamifies” the drive-thru, are an integral component to ParTech’s comprehensive drive-thru solution.

“We are pleased to be working with ParTech as they continue to expand their portfolio in support of the QSR and fast casual markets,” said Techknow’s CEO Richard Elliott.

Scott Marentay, ParTech’s Director of Products, Drive-Thru, commented “At ParTech, our purpose is to help restaurants create meals and moments that elevate the guest experience, and a key component to this is gathering as much data as possible. We expect the drive-thru to evolve significantly in the coming years, and our partnership with Techknow is a step towards that evolution. Techknow is a mature product with an eye towards innovation. We believe that together, ParTech’s communications systems and Techknow’s drive-thru management system are a great foundation to build the drive-thru of the future.”

About Techknow

Techknow is a drive-thru management solution provider for quick service restaurants (QSRs) that uses drive-thru timer systems and analytical software to improve operational performance. Techknow enhances the drive-thru experience by improving communications between QSRs and their customers, giving operators real-time access to manage quick and responsive customer service and enhance employee satisfaction.

About ParTech, Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with ParTech on Facebook or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
