PAR Technology Corporation : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
0
08/08/2018 | 10:02pm CEST
PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced its results for
its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Summary of Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial
Results
Revenues were reported at $52.6 million for the second quarter of
2018, compared to $62.3 million for the same period in 2017, a 15.6%
decrease.
GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $1.3 million, or
$0.08 loss per diluted share, a decrease from the GAAP net income of
$2.0 million, or $0.12 earnings per diluted share reported for the
same period in 2017.
Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.7 million, or
$0.04 loss per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $2.6
million, or $0.16 earnings per diluted share, for the same period in
2017.
Revenues were reported at $108.2 million for the first six months of
2018, compared to $128.1 million for the same period in 2017, a 15.5%
decrease.
GAAP net loss for the first six months of 2018 was $1.3 million, or
$0.08 loss per diluted share, a decrease from the GAAP net income of
$3.4 million, or $0.21 earnings per diluted share reported for the
same period in 2017.
Non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2018 was $0.0 million,
or $0.00 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.9
million, or $0.30 earnings per diluted share, for the same period in
2017.
A reconciliation and description of non-GAAP financial measures to
corresponding GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the
end of this press release.
PAR Technology’s CEO & President, Dr. Donald H. Foley commented, “Over
the past several quarters, we have made substantial investments in our
Brink development, as well as our Brink sales and marketing teams, as we
continue the transition to a software led solutions company. This
quarter is no different. As evidence, our SaaS revenues increased 66%
over the same quarter last year. Our Government segment had another
strong quarter as revenues increased 22% over the same period in 2017
and we reported contract margins of 11.7% in the quarter.”
About PAR Technology Corporation.
PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol “PAR”. PAR’s Restaurant/Retail segment has
been a leading provider of restaurant and retail technology for more
than 35 years. PAR offers management technology solutions for the full
spectrum of restaurant operations, from large chain and independent
table service restaurants to international quick service chains. PAR
products can be found in retailers, cinemas, cruise lines, stadiums, and
food service companies. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in
providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical
services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. For
more information visit http://www.partech.com/about-us/investors
or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP.
However, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures, as set forth in the
reconciliation tables below, are provided because management uses these
non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the results of the Company's
continuing operations and believes this information provides investors
supplemental insight into underlying business trends and operating
results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any
comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be
considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures
calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP
financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s
financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The Company's results of operations are impacted by certain
non-recurring charges, including equity based compensation, acquisition
related expenditures, expense relating to the internal investigation
into conduct in China and Singapore and the SEC subpoena, and other
non-recurring charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s
financial performance. Management believes that adjusting its operating
expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share
to remove non-recurring charges provides a useful perspective with
respect to our operating results and provides supplemental information
to both management and investors by removing items that are difficult to
predict and are often unanticipated. While the Company believes the
adjustments provide a useful comparison, the reconciliations of non-GAAP
financial measures to corresponding GAAP measures should be carefully
evaluated.
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Assets
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,678
$
6,600
Accounts receivable-net
33,418
30,077
Inventories-net
26,748
21,746
Other current assets
4,179
4,209
Total current assets
73,023
62,632
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,877
10,755
Deferred income taxes
14,170
13,809
Goodwill
11,051
11,051
Intangible assets – net
12,504
12,070
Other assets
4,590
4,307
Total Assets
$
127,215
$
114,624
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
183
$
195
Borrowings of line of credit
5,841
950
Accounts payable
21,072
14,332
Accrued salaries and benefits
6,153
6,275
Accrued expenses
2,775
3,926
Customer deposits and deferred service revenue
11,236
10,241
Other current liabilities
3,000
—
Total current liabilities
50,260
35,919
Long-term debt
101
185
Deferred revenue
4,783
2,668
Other long-term liabilities
3,380
6,866
Total liabilities
58,524
45,638
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $.02 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
—
—
Common stock, $.02 par value, 29,000,000 shares authorized;
17,885,159 and 17,677,161 shares issued, 16,177,050 and
15,969,052 outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31,
2017, respectively
357
354
Capital in excess of par value
49,508
48,349
Retained earnings
28,294
29,549
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,632
)
(3,430
)
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,708,109 shares
(5,836
)
(5,836
)
Total shareholders’ equity
68,691
68,986
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
127,215
$
114,624
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net revenues:
Product
$
20,883
$
32,682
$
47,207
$
69,888
Service
13,944
15,034
27,140
29,377
Contract
17,744
14,545
33,885
28,861
52,571
62,261
108,232
128,126
Costs of sales:
Product
15,339
24,389
34,779
51,961
Service
10,205
10,397
19,752
20,872
Contract
15,667
12,909
30,494
25,656
41,211
47,695
85,025
98,489
Gross margin
11,360
14,566
23,207
29,637
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
9,020
8,917
17,620
18,527
Research and development
3,222
2,653
6,090
5,632
Amortization of identifiable intangible assets
242
242
483
483
12,484
11,812
24,193
24,642
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
(1,124
)
2,754
(986
)
4,995
Other (expense) / income, net
(384
)
54
(335
)
(194
)
Interest expense, net
(78
)
(13
)
(119
)
(45
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income
taxes
(1,586
)
2,795
(1,440
)
4,756
Benefit from / (provision for) income taxes
263
(818
)
185
(1,515
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(1,323
)
1,977
(1,255
)
3,241
Discontinued operations
Income from discontinued operations (net of tax)
—
—
—
183
Net (loss) income
$
(1,323
)
$
1,977
$
(1,255
)
$
3,424
Basic Earnings per Share:
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(0.08
)
0.12
(0.08
)
0.20
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.01
Net (loss) income
$
(0.08
)
$
0.12
$
(0.08
)
$
0.21
Diluted Earnings per Share:
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(0.08
)
0.12
(0.08
)
0.20
Income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
0.01
Net (loss) income
$
(0.08
)
$
0.12
$
(0.08
)
$
0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
16,330
15,919
15,993
15,893
Diluted
16,330
16,179
15,993
16,146
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2018
For the three months ended June 30, 2017
Reported basis (GAAP)
Adjustments
Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)
Reported basis (GAAP)
Adjustments
Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)
Net revenues
$
52,571
$
—
$
52,571
$
62,261
$
—
$
62,261
Costs of sales
41,211
—
41,211
47,695
—
47,695
Gross margin
11,360
—
11,360
14,566
—
14,566
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
9,020
641
8,379
8,917
671
8,246
Research and development
3,222
—
3,222
2,653
—
2,653
Acquisition amortization
242
242
—
242
242
—
Total operating expenses
12,484
883
11,601
11,812
913
10,899
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
(1,124
)
883
(241)
2,754
913
3,667
Other (expense) income, net
(384
)
—
(384)
54
—
54
Interest expense, net
(78
)
—
(78)
(13)
—
(13)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income
taxes
(1,586
)
883
(703)
2,795
913
3,708
Benefit from / (provision for) income taxes
263
(212
)
51
(818)
(338
)
(1,156)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(1,323
)
671
(652)
1,977
575
2,552
Income from discontinued operations, (net of tax)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net (loss) income
(1,323
)
(652)
1,977
2,552
(Loss) income per diluted share from continuing operations
(0.08
)
(0.04)
0.12
0.16
Income per diluted share from discontinuing operations
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(Loss) income per diluted share
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.04)
$
0.12
$
0.16
During the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded $314,000 of
expenses related to the Company’s internal investigation into conduct at
its China and Singapore offices and the SEC subpoena. Additionally,
$250,000 of equity based compensation charges were recorded during the
second quarter of 2018. There were $77,000 of severance expenses
recorded in the second quarter related to the closing of the Company's
facility in France. The Company recognized amortization of acquired
intangible assets of $242,000 related to the Company’s 2014 acquisition
of Brink Software, Inc. ("Brink"). The benefit from income tax was
decreased by 24%, or $212,000, to reflect the tax impact from non-GAAP
adjustments.
During the second quarter of 2017, the Company recorded charges within
selling, general and administrative of $605,000 related to the Company’s
internal investigation into conduct at its China and Singapore offices
and the SEC subpoena. In addition, $5,000 of expenses related to the
implementation of a new ERP system, and $61,000 of equity based
compensation charges were recorded during the second quarter of 2017.
The Company recognized amortization of acquired intangible assets of
$242,000 related to the Company’s acquisition of Brink. The provision
for income tax was increased by 37%, or $338,000, to reflect the tax
impact from non-GAAP adjustments.
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS
(in thousands, except per share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30, 2018
For the six months ended June 30, 2017
Reported basis (GAAP)
Adjustments
Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)
Reported basis (GAAP)
Adjustments
Comparable basis (Non-GAAP)
Net revenues
$
108,232
$
—
$
108,232
$
128,126
$
—
$
128,126
Costs of sales
85,025
—
85,025
98,489
—
98,489
Gross margin
23,207
—
23,207
29,637
—
29,637
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
17,620
1,119
16,501
18,527
1,855
16,672
Research and development
6,090
—
6,090
5,632
—
5,632
Acquisition amortization
483
483
—
483
483
—
Total operating expenses
24,193
1,602
22,591
24,642
2,338
22,304
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations
(986)
1,602
616
4,995
2,338
7,333
Other expense, net
(335)
—
(335)
(194)
—
(194)
Interest expense, net
(119)
—
(119)
(45)
—
(45)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income
taxes
(1,440)
1,602
162
4,756
2,338
7,094
Benefit from / (provision for) income taxes
185
(384
)
(199)
(1,515)
(865
)
(2,380)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(1,255)
1,218
(37)
3,241
1,473
4,714
Income from discontinued operations, (net of tax)
—
—
—
183
—
183
Net (loss) income
(1,255)
(37)
3,424
4,897
(Loss) income per diluted share from continuing operations
(0.08)
0.00
0.20
0.29
Income per diluted share from discontinuing operations
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
(Loss) income per diluted share
$
(0.08)
$
0.00
$
0.21
$
0.30
During the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded $611,000
of expenses related to the Company’s internal investigation into conduct
at its China and Singapore offices and the SEC subpoena. Additionally,
$431,000 of equity based compensation charges were recorded during the
first six months of 2018. There were $77,000 of severance expenses
recorded in the first six months of 2018 related to the closing of the
Company's facility in France. The Company recognized amortization of
acquired intangible assets of $483,000 related to the Company’s 2014
acquisition of Brink. The benefit from income tax was decreased by 24%,
or $384,000, to reflect the tax impact from non-GAAP adjustments.
During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company recorded charges
within selling, general and administrative of $1,567,000 related to the
Company’s internal investigation into conduct at its China and Singapore
offices and the SEC subpoena, and $21,000 of legacy charges related to
the Company’s former chief financial officer’s unauthorized transfers of
Company funds. In addition, $29,000 of expenses related to the
implementation of a new ERP system, and $238,000 of equity based
compensation charges were recorded during the six months ended June 30,
2017. The Company recognized amortization of acquired intangible assets
of $483,000 related to the Company’s acquisition of Brink. The benefit
from income tax was increased by 37%, or $865,000, to reflect the tax
impact from non-GAAP adjustments.