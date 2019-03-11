PAR Technology Corporation : Announces Date for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) today announced the Company’s 2019
Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time at
the Turning Stone Resort Casino, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona, New York
13478 on Monday, June 10, 2019. The record date for the annual meeting
is April 17, 2019.
ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY
PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol PAR. PAR’s Restaurant/Retail segment has been
a leading provider of restaurant and retail technology for more than 35
years. PAR offers technology solutions for the full spectrum of
restaurant operations, from large chain and independent table service
restaurants to international quick service chains. Products from PAR
also can be found in retailers, cinemas, cruise lines, stadiums and food
service companies. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing
computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the
Department of Defense and various federal agencies. For more
information, visit https://www.partech.com/
or connect with PAR on Facebook
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005868/en/