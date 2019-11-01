PAR Technology Corporation : Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019. The results are scheduled to be released at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by an investor presentation and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

PAR Technology President and Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar and VP for Business Development & Financial Relations, Christopher Byrnes will provide a business update and address questions from call participants.

To participate in the call, please call 844-419-5412, approximately 10 minutes in advance. No passcode is required to participate in the live call. Individual & Institutional Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call/event over the internet by visiting PAR’s website at www.partech.com. Alternatively, listeners may access an archived version of the presentation call after 7:30 p.m. on November 7 through November 14, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 and using conference ID 9384228.

PAR Technology looks forward to your participation in this conference call. Please call Tiffani Temple at 315-738-0600 x 6325 with any questions.

