PAR Technology Corporation : to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference.

PAR’s management will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Wednesday, August 12th and Thursday, August 13th, 2020.

Interested investors should contact their Canaccord Genuity representatives for information on how to participate.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

