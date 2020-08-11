Log in
PAR Technology Corporation : to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference

08/11/2020 | 02:23pm EDT

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, will be participating at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Virtual Conference.

PAR’s management will conduct a series of one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Wednesday, August 12th and Thursday, August 13th, 2020.

Interested investors should contact their Canaccord Genuity representatives for information on how to participate.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 210 M - -
Net income 2020 -27,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 46,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PAR Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 40,60 $
Last Close Price 34,34 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles Wurster Chief Technology Officer
John W. Sammon Chairman-Emeritus
Cynthia Ann Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION12.52%626
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-7.25%18 329
CANON INC.-39.95%17 729
INGENICO GROUP38.48%9 843
TECAN GROUP LTD.43.31%5 088
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-38.09%5 054
