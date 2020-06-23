Log in
PAR Technology Corporation : to Participate in the 6th Annual ROTH Virtual London Conference

06/23/2020 | 01:32pm EDT

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, will be participating at the 6th Annual ROTH Virtual London Conference.

PAR CEO, Savneet Singh will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the virtual conference on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25,2020.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR is a customer success-driven, global restaurant/retail technology company. PAR has over 40 years of experience and 100,000+ restaurants in more than 110 countries that are utilizing its point of sale hardware and software. PAR’s Brink integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR’s Government segment is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.


© Business Wire 2020
EPS Revisions
