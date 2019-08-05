PAR Technology Corporation : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) announced the company plans to participate in the 39th Annual Growth Conference hosted by Canaccord Genuity in Boston, MA.

Savneet Singh, PAR Technology CEO & President is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the live audio webcast at http://www.partech.com. An archived presentation will be available on the website.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government Business is a leader in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

