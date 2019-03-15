PAR Technology Corporation : to Present at the 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 19th, 2019

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) a leading global provider of point
of sale (POS) and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and
retail industries, will be presenting at the 31st Annual Roth
Conference. The conference is being held on March 17-19, 2019 at the
Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA.
PAR Technology CEO & President, Savneet Singh, is scheduled to present
on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be
webcast and available for live listening and replay on the PAR investor
relations website www.partech.com/about-us/investors/.
Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and
analysts at the conference.
ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a leading global provider of
software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail
industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems
in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is
redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing
technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s
Government business is a leader in providing computer-based system
design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense
and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is
traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more
information, visit www.partech.com
or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale
or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005379/en/