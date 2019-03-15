PAR Technology Corporation : to Present at the 31st Annual Roth Conference on March 19th, 2019

Log in
03/15/2019 | 11:56am EDT

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and workforce efficiency solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, will be presenting at the 31st Annual Roth Conference. The conference is being held on March 17-19, 2019 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, CA.

PAR Technology CEO & President, Savneet Singh, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast and available for live listening and replay on the PAR investor relations website www.partech.com/about-us/investors/. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR’s Government business is a leader in providing computer-based system design, engineering and technical services to the Department of Defense and various federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.


© Business Wire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Savneet Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Williams Senior VP-Global Operations & Customer Service
Bryan A. Menar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Charles Wurster Chief Technology Officer
John W. Sammon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION15.26%407
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.10%123 505
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.98%107 776
ACCENTURE16.89%105 064
VMWARE, INC.30.72%73 477
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING17.08%66 874
