PAR Technology Introduces PARk it™: A Digital Contactless Ordering Solution for Restaurants

New Hartford, NY - March 27, 2020 - PAR Technology, a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, recently introduced PARk it™, an online-ordering platform utilizing QR codes and Brink POS® software to convert a restaurant into a self-order kiosk/drive-in without any additional hardware.

PARk it™, powered by Ready Software USA Inc. (Ready) allows restaurant operators to create QR codes that connect customers to the restaurant's online menu using their phone. Customers can order menu items, pay with their existing payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay or Credit Cards without signing up, or downloading an app. It's a flexible solution for restaurants and a frictionless experience for customers. Their order can either be taken to their vehicle or prepared for in-store pickup in a way that adheres to current social distancing mandates and is safe for staff and customers.

QR codes created using PARk it™ can be applied to specific parking spots at a location and can be easily affixed to signs, pedestals or windows. This gives operators the flexibility to offer safe, contactless, and on-premise ordering options that turn a guest's smartphone into a virtual kiosk, drive-thru or drive-in.

Ryan Volberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Brink Software commented, 'As an open, cloud-based platform, Brink POS enables innovation to happen at the edges of the restaurant technology ecosystem, either by our restaurant customers or by third parties. We have been incredibly impressed with how Ready used the Brink API to transform every consumer's mobile phone into their own personal kiosk or drive-through. Making this capability available to our customers has been a top priority given the urgent need restaurants have to serve their customers in new ways.'

The PARk it™ ordering platform is available to all Brink POS customers and can be launched within 24-48 hours.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a customer success-driven, global restaurant/retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. PAR's Brink integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

About Ready

Ready connects guests straight to a restaurant's menu on their phone, wherever they are. From restaurants to stadiums, they have extensive ordering and payments experience in the retail and hospitality industry. Ready offers the most seamless experience possible for the guest and is a flexible and fully integrated solution for venues. Ready is based in Vancouver with a growing number of locations in both Canada and the US. Learn more at https://readytopay.com/.