PAR Technology : PROTEINHOUSE Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

Solution also includes EverServ® 8100 Terminals with Customer Display and PAR Kitchen Display System (KDS)

New Hartford, NY- November 18, 2019 - ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) and a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced that PROTEINHOUSE has selected PAR's Brink POS® software and EverServ® 8100 terminals for all of its current restaurants, as well as its future locations. PROTEINHOUSE is a fast casual, nutritious, all natural restaurant offering quality recipes that promote both physical and mental wellness.

PROTEINHOUSE required a new solution to help it achieve its goal of adding 60 additional franchise locations over the next 5 years. Having health conscious clientele requires numerous and constant order modifications and PROTEINHOUSE needed a solution that would make this process seamless for its staff while reducing the number of order errors.

'With the help of PAR reseller, Better My POS, we knew Brink was the right choice for us. The solution is very intuitive and simple, which makes it easy to train new staff and being a fast growing, franchise business, this is very important,' said Andrew Bick, Founder, PROTEINHOUSE. 'Brink has also given us the flexibility to offer our customers the features that they want in a fast-casual environment, such as electronic payment options.'

Brink also supports PROTEINHOUSE's catering, online ordering and a loyalty program by streamlining the process and sending all orders directly to the kitchen instead of to another tablet device. This has already resulted in the business running more seamlessly and has increased productivity.

'We are pleased to have PROTEINHOUSE select Brink for its rapidly growing fast casual concept,' said Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer, ParTech, Inc. 'PROTEINHOUSE states on its website 'We are committed to making every aspect of your experience the best and it is the PROTEINHOUSE promise to provide an inviting, comfortable, modern atmosphere; superior, healthy food served and prepared by a friendly, courteous staff' and we at PAR are honored to be able to help PROTEINHOUSE provide all of this to its guests.'

About PROTEINHOUSE

We have gathered the freshest, unprocessed, non-GMO ingredients available and carefully crafted a menu that fuels bodies and minds. PROTEINHOUSE nurtures and supports those who strive for a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. Whether our customers are looking for the nutritious building blocks of a great physique or they've adopted a clean-eating lifestyle, we provide a fast-casual environment that rivals the convenience of our competitors with a superior product offering. We have redefined what it means to eat healthy.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR's Government Business is a leader in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ('ISR') solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

