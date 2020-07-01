PAR Technology : Shogo Integrates with PAR Technology's Brink POS® Cloud-Based Software to Help Restaurants Streamline Their Accounting Processes

Log in
07/01/2020 | 07:32am EDT

ParTech, Inc. (ParTech), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, has added Shogo, a cloud-based accounting automation system, as a Brink POS integration partner.

Restaurant operators in all 50 US States, Canadian Provinces and in over 20 countries worldwide use Shogo to drive efficiencies and operating savings in their businesses. Over the course of a year, Shogo can save an average restaurant in excess of 100 labor hours per location – freeing them from tedious accounting tasks so they can focus on serving guests.

Bryan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Shogo, said, "We are thrilled to be added to the Brink POS platform as an integration partner. ParTech is a recognized leader in food service point of sale solutions and we believe the partnership between ParTech and Shogo provides Brink customers with the very best sales accounting integration approach in the food services industry."

Shogo gives Brink POS customers access to an accounting and banking-oriented solution that fully integrates with their POS systems to ensure their accounting systems are up to date every single day. Restaurants can easily map point of sale data to their accounting system, including revenues, revenue offsets, taxes, tenders, and cash drawer events. Shogo’s business intelligence reporting allows operators to rank stores by sales, average ticket price, and customer traffic and configure a cumulative view of all accounting activity to compare year-over-year and month-to-date data for each individual store, a group of stores, or all locations.

“Shogo is a valuable addition to the Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech, Inc. “Shogo provides restaurants powered by Brink POS with a competitive edge over systems that require manual entry, giving them access to cloud-based automated accounting that expands the benefits of the Brink POS cloud-based POS software solution.”

About Shogo

Shogo is a cloud-based service for restaurants that seamlessly automates the booking of daily sales activity between their POS and accounting systems without requiring manual data re-entry or other tedious reconciliations. To learn more, visit https://shogo.io/.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
