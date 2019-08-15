Log in
PAR Technology : Subsidiary Announces $26.2 Million Prime Contract Award

08/15/2019 | 08:13am EDT

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) today announced that its subsidiary, Rome Research Corporation (RRC), was awarded a five-year (base plus five options) firm-fixed-price contract with a potential and expected total value of $26.2 million.

This contract provides support to operate and maintain the U.S. Navy Satellite Communications Facility (NAVSATCOMMFAC) Northwest, located in Chesapeake Virginia and a component activity of the Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMSLANT) Norfolk, Virginia. The contract represents continuing work for RRC.

“We are proud the United States Navy has selected RRC to provide continued support to this critical effort at NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest,” commented Matt Cicchinelli, President of PAR’s Government Business. “RRC’s success is only possible through the expertise and sustained commitment of our dedicated employees – who share the Navy’s passion for providing the best possible support to our country’s service men and women.”

NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest is a premier Department of Defense (DoD) Satellite Gateway supporting the Joint Information Environment (JIE). NAVSATCOMMFAC Northwest is a Teleport Enhanced, Large Satellite Gateway Facility providing satellite and terrestrial connectivity for voice, video, and data to ships, submarines, aircraft and ground mobile forces operating worldwide in support of DoD and Joint Forces Missions. RRC is a leading provider of Large Satellite Gateway O&M services providing interconnectivity to all facets of the DoD and has operated the Northwest facility since 2001.

Under the contract, RRC will provide 24/7/365 operation and maintenance of 27 satellite terminals operating in both the military and civilian satellite communication frequency bands. Specific program support includes the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Military Satellite Communications (MILSATCOM) Branch, DISA Teleport Program Office (TPO), Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) and numerous other defense communication Program Offices.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) through its Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR is also a leading global provider of software, systems, and service to the restaurant and retail industries, with 40+ years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.


© Business Wire 2019
