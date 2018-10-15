PAR Technology : Voss Capital Delivers Letter to PAR Technology Corporation

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voss Capital, LLC, one of the largest stockholders of PAR Technology Corporation ("PAR" or the "Company") (NYSE: PAR) announced today that it delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

The full text of letter can be viewed at the following link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769201/Voss_ADW_Letter.pdf

CONTACT: Travis Cocke, t@vossvcap.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voss-capital-delivers-letter-to-par-technology-corporation-300731002.html

SOURCE Voss Capital, LLC