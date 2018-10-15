Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PAR Technology Corporation    PAR

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (PAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PAR Technology : Voss Capital Delivers Letter to PAR Technology Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:13pm CEST

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voss Capital, LLC, one of the largest stockholders of PAR Technology Corporation ("PAR" or the "Company") (NYSE: PAR) announced today that it delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of the Company.  

The full text of letter can be viewed at the following link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769201/Voss_ADW_Letter.pdf

CONTACT:  Travis Cocke, t@vossvcap.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voss-capital-delivers-letter-to-par-technology-corporation-300731002.html

SOURCE Voss Capital, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
05:13pPAR TECHNOLOGY : Voss Capital Delivers Letter to PAR Technology Corporation
PR
10/11PAR TECHNOLOGY : Announces New API Integration with Open Dining and Brink POS® S..
BU
10/11PAR TECHNOLOGY : ADW Capital Seeks Strategic Alternatives Process to Pursue Imme..
PR
09/20PAR TECHNOLOGY : Charleys Philly Steaks Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Bas..
BU
08/09PAR TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/08PAR TECHNOLOGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
08/08PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Results
BU
08/08PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 38th Annual Growth ..
BU
07/30PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information fo..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/11PAR shareholder writes board asking for sale 
09/10Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.50 PM (09/10/2018) 
08/31Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (08/31/2018) 
08/29Valuation Disconnect In PAR Technology 
08/20WEEK 34 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.