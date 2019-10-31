Parade : Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Financial Highlights:

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 ended September 30, 2019, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Consolidated revenue was US$101.45 million and consolidated net income was US$21.87 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.28 (NT$8.86) and US$0.28 (NT$8.67), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$85.58 million and consolidated net income of US$16.48 million, or US$0.21 (NT$6.57) and US$0.21 (NT$6.33) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2019 consolidated revenue increased 11.85% sequentially and was up 18.54% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 was US$43.56 million, representing an increase of 14.34% from the previous quarter and an increase of 21.41% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On August 29, 2019, Parade announced the PS8822, a USB Type-C 10 Gbps retimer that supports both USB 3.2 Gen 2 single lane operation and DisplayPort 1.4a Alternate Mode. The PS8822 is designed for the USB Type-C upstream facing port of peripheral devices such as docking stations, monitors, and TVs.

On September 10, 2019, Parade announced the PS8769, a linear redriver designed to restore and improve the signal integrity of the high-speed signals passing through the USB Type-C connector. The device is specifically designed to support up to the 10 Gbps data rate of USB 3.2 Gen 2 superspeed data channels, as well as up to the 8.1 Gbps HBR3 link rate for DisplayPort Alt Mode. The PS8769 is designed to accommodate all USB 3.2 and DisplayPort Alt mode configurations supported by the USB Type-C connector.

On October 15, 2019, Parade announced another addition to its portfolio of high-speed data interface retimer products. The new PS8419 is the first available retimer chip designed for HDMI 2.1 interface applications. It removes clock and data jitter, as well as data line skew, that can be imposed on the high-speed HDMI 2.1 signal as it propagates across the HDMI interconnect cable and connectors, and system PCB circuit traces. Applications for the PS8419 include at the output of an HDMI 2.1 source device to provide a clean output signal at the HDMI receptacle, or at the input of an HDMI 2.1 display or A/V receiver to ensure error-free signal reception capability.

On October 21, 2019, Parade introduces two new products to its portfolio of high-speed data retimer products. The new PS8925 and PS8926 are retimer chips developed for PCI Express Rev. 4.0, supporting four and sixteen bidirectional lanes, respectively. In addition to supporting the 16 Gbps data rate offered by the newest PCI Express 4.0 specification, they also support 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 8 Gbps for backward compatibility with earlier PCI Express revisions.

The PS8925 and PS8926 are among the first PCI Express 4.0 retimer chips available. They are in full compliance with the PCI Express 4.0 specification and have been successfully tested in multiple OEM PCI Express 4.0 platforms. Both the PS8925 and PS8926 are designed for use in enterprise systems including servers and data storage, and in high-performance workstations. Such retimers are needed in very-high-speed data channels to maintain signal integrity across longer PCB traces, connector, and cables.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019:

Revenue: US$88 ~97 Million

Gross Margin: 41% ~44%

Operating Expense: US$21.5 ~22.5 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2019 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries. The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 101,447 90,703 101,447 85,579 285,870 241,903 3,165,157 2,824,499 3,165,157 2,624,695 8,879,034 7,240,554 Cost of goods sold 57,883 52,602 57,883 49,698 164,963 142,034 1,805,971 1,638,014 1,805,971 1,524,239 5,123,556 4,250,654 Gross profit 43,564 38,101 43,564 35,881 120,907 99,869 1,359,186 1,186,485 1,359,186 1,100,456 3,755,478 2,989,900 Research & development expenses 13,523 13,353 13,523 12,927 39,663 37,980 421,915 415,819 421,915 396,484 1,231,941 1,136,567 Sales & marketing expenses 4,778 4,463 4,778 4,048 13,776 11,795 149,079 138,991 149,079 124,156 427,884 352,836 General & administrative expenses 3,433 3,123 3,433 2,736 9,656 8,191 107,113 97,252 107,113 83,910 299,942 245,005 Expected credit loss 12 - 12 - 12 - 367 - 367 - 367 - Total operating expenses 21,746 20,939 21,746 19,711 63,107 57,966 678,474 652,062 678,474 604,550 1,960,134 1,734,408 Operating income 21,818 17,162 21,818 16,170 57,800 41,903 680,712 534,423 680,712 495,906 1,795,344 1,255,492 Non-operating income and expenses 1,197 1,083 1,197 242 2,805 270 37,370 33,701 37,370 7,425 87,272 8,284 Income before income taxes 23,015 18,245 23,015 16,412 60,605 42,173 718,082 568,124 718,082 503,331 1,882,616 1,263,776 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,150 678 1,150 (72 ) 2,583 (443 ) 35,891 21,110 35,891 (2,225 ) 80,274 (13,246 ) Net income 21,865 17,567 21,865 16,484 58,022 42,616 682,191 547,014 682,191 505,556 1,802,342 1,277,022 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.76 $ 0.56 $ 8.86 $ 7.10 $ 8.86 $ 6.57 $ 23.58 $ 16.66 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 76,980 77,008 76,980 76,956 76,436 76,667 76,980 77,008 76,980 76,956 76,436 76,667 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.21 $ 0.74 $ 0.53 $ 8.67 $ 6.84 $ 8.67 $ 6.33 $ 22.97 $ 16.01 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 78,648 80,012 78,648 79,844 78,470 79,759 78,648 80,012 78,648 79,844 78,470 79,759

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands As of September 30, 2019 and 2018 Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 232,943 162,980 7,230,564 4,975,769 Accounts receivable, net 50,367 55,861 1,563,373 1,705,446 Inventories, net 30,935 31,210 960,219 952,833 Prepayments 7,579 6,702 235,264 204,617 Other current assets 12,020 9,705 373,108 296,279 Total current assets 333,844 266,458 10,362,528 8,134,944 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 8,878 8,129 275,580 248,173 Right-of-use assets 6,648 - 206,356 - Intangible assets 80,403 84,743 2,495,704 2,587,229 Deferred income tax assets 2,631 1,788 81,654 54,590 Other non-current assets 849 816 26,344 24,902 Total non-current assets 99,409 95,476 3,085,638 2,914,894 Total Assets 433,253 361,934 13,448,166 11,049,838 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 28,202 21,893 875,382 668,385 Other payables 19,634 17,385 609,445 530,770 Current income tax liabilities 18,423 18,831 571,853 574,899 Lease liabilities - current 2,159 - 67,029 - Other current liabilities 6,799 5,383 211,045 164,366 Total current liabilities 75,217 63,492 2,334,754 1,938,420 Non current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 4,489 - 139,327 - Total non current liabilities 4,489 - 139,327 - Equity Ordinary shares 26,313 26,021 799,222 790,158 Capital reserves 105,418 93,071 3,207,043 2,823,022 Retained earnings 250,934 202,137 7,701,891 6,186,796 Other equity (25,822 ) (22,787 ) (632,346 ) (688,558 ) Treasury shares (3,296 ) - (101,725 ) - Total equity 353,547 298,442 10,974,085 9,111,418 Total liabilities and equity 433,253 361,934 13,448,166 11,049,838

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands For nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 60,605 42,173 1,882,616 1,263,776 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 11,129 8,524 345,544 255,046 Expected credit loss 12 - 367 - Loss on disposal of equipment 4 - 128 - Share-based compensation cost 7,246 6,056 223,663 180,521 Interest income (2,625 ) (62 ) (81,601 ) (1,874 ) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 15,766 14,518 488,101 433,693 Accounts receivable (4,434 ) (3,589 ) (137,631 ) (109,571 ) Inventories 4,866 3,065 151,026 93,573 Prepayments (844 ) (2,769 ) (26,189 ) (84,543 ) Other current assets (1,169 ) (3,930 ) (36,297 ) (119,993 ) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (1,581 ) (7,223 ) (49,091 ) (220,534 ) Accounts payable (3,425 ) (3,895 ) (106,304 ) (118,912 ) Other payables (714 ) (3,248 ) (22,168 ) (99,167 ) Other current liabilities (515 ) (2,897 ) (15,994 ) (88,431 ) Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities (4,654 ) (10,040 ) (144,466 ) (306,510 ) Cash provided by operations 70,136 39,428 2,177,160 1,170,425 Interest received 2,625 49 81,509 1,465 Income taxes paid (834 ) (857 ) (25,885 ) (25,639 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 71,927 38,620 2,232,784 1,146,251 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (1,388 ) (1,835 ) (43,085 ) (54,895 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (3,614 ) (2,166 ) (112,205 ) (64,816 ) (Increase)decrease in refundable deposits (40 ) 2 (1,232 ) 72 Net cash used in investing activities (5,041 ) (3,999 ) (156,522 ) (119,639 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options 458 442 14,224 13,227 Distribution of cash dividends (32,529 ) (33,182 ) (980,751 ) (965,599 ) Purchase of treasury shares - 2,760 - 80,688 Treasury shares reissued to employees 3,296 (2,760 ) 101,725 (80,688 ) Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (1,521 ) - (47,229 ) - Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 31 27 930 826 Net cash used in financing activities (30,265 ) (32,713 ) (911,101 ) (951,546 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 621 1,017 53,475 137,476 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 37,242 2,925 1,218,636 212,542 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 195,701 160,055 6,011,928 4,763,227 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 232,943 162,980 7,230,564 4,975,769

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191030005253/en/