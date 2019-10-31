Parade : Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
0
10/31/2019 | 02:01am EDT
Financial Highlights:
Q319 consolidated revenue US$101.45 million, compared with US$85.58 million in the year-ago quarter
Q319 consolidated net income US$21.87 million; Basic and Fully diluted after-tax EPS US$0.28 (NT$8.86) and US$0.28 (NT$8.67), respectively
Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2019 ended September 30, 2019, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.
Consolidated revenue was US$101.45 million and consolidated net income was US$21.87 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share (“EPS”) were US$0.28 (NT$8.86) and US$0.28 (NT$8.67), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$85.58 million and consolidated net income of US$16.48 million, or US$0.21 (NT$6.57) and US$0.21 (NT$6.33) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the third quarter of 2019 consolidated revenue increased 11.85% sequentially and was up 18.54% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the third quarter of 2019 was US$43.56 million, representing an increase of 14.34% from the previous quarter and an increase of 21.41% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On August 29, 2019, Parade announced the PS8822, a USB Type-C 10 Gbps retimer that supports both USB 3.2 Gen 2 single lane operation and DisplayPort 1.4a Alternate Mode. The PS8822 is designed for the USB Type-C upstream facing port of peripheral devices such as docking stations, monitors, and TVs.
On September 10, 2019, Parade announced the PS8769, a linear redriver designed to restore and improve the signal integrity of the high-speed signals passing through the USB Type-C connector. The device is specifically designed to support up to the 10 Gbps data rate of USB 3.2 Gen 2 superspeed data channels, as well as up to the 8.1 Gbps HBR3 link rate for DisplayPort Alt Mode. The PS8769 is designed to accommodate all USB 3.2 and DisplayPort Alt mode configurations supported by the USB Type-C connector.
On October 15, 2019, Parade announced another addition to its portfolio of high-speed data interface retimer products. The new PS8419 is the first available retimer chip designed for HDMI 2.1 interface applications. It removes clock and data jitter, as well as data line skew, that can be imposed on the high-speed HDMI 2.1 signal as it propagates across the HDMI interconnect cable and connectors, and system PCB circuit traces. Applications for the PS8419 include at the output of an HDMI 2.1 source device to provide a clean output signal at the HDMI receptacle, or at the input of an HDMI 2.1 display or A/V receiver to ensure error-free signal reception capability.
On October 21, 2019, Parade introduces two new products to its portfolio of high-speed data retimer products. The new PS8925 and PS8926 are retimer chips developed for PCI Express Rev. 4.0, supporting four and sixteen bidirectional lanes, respectively. In addition to supporting the 16 Gbps data rate offered by the newest PCI Express 4.0 specification, they also support 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 8 Gbps for backward compatibility with earlier PCI Express revisions.
The PS8925 and PS8926 are among the first PCI Express 4.0 retimer chips available. They are in full compliance with the PCI Express 4.0 specification and have been successfully tested in multiple OEM PCI Express 4.0 platforms. Both the PS8925 and PS8926 are designed for use in enterprise systems including servers and data storage, and in high-performance workstations. Such retimers are needed in very-high-speed data channels to maintain signal integrity across longer PCB traces, connector, and cables.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019:
Revenue: US$88 ~97 Million
Gross Margin: 41% ~44%
Operating Expense: US$21.5 ~22.5 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2019 have been reviewed by independent accountants.
About Parade Technologies, Ltd.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (“TPEx”) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.
In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA’s DisplayPort™ digital video interface standard.
Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
USD in Thousands
NTD in Thousands
Sequential Quarter
Three Months ended
Nine Months ended
Sequential Quarter
Three Months ended
Nine Months ended
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
101,447
90,703
101,447
85,579
285,870
241,903
3,165,157
2,824,499
3,165,157
2,624,695
8,879,034
7,240,554
Cost of goods sold
57,883
52,602
57,883
49,698
164,963
142,034
1,805,971
1,638,014
1,805,971
1,524,239
5,123,556
4,250,654
Gross profit
43,564
38,101
43,564
35,881
120,907
99,869
1,359,186
1,186,485
1,359,186
1,100,456
3,755,478
2,989,900
Research & development expenses
13,523
13,353
13,523
12,927
39,663
37,980
421,915
415,819
421,915
396,484
1,231,941
1,136,567
Sales & marketing expenses
4,778
4,463
4,778
4,048
13,776
11,795
149,079
138,991
149,079
124,156
427,884
352,836
General & administrative expenses
3,433
3,123
3,433
2,736
9,656
8,191
107,113
97,252
107,113
83,910
299,942
245,005
Expected credit loss
12
-
12
-
12
-
367
-
367
-
367
-
Total operating expenses
21,746
20,939
21,746
19,711
63,107
57,966
678,474
652,062
678,474
604,550
1,960,134
1,734,408
Operating income
21,818
17,162
21,818
16,170
57,800
41,903
680,712
534,423
680,712
495,906
1,795,344
1,255,492
Non-operating income and expenses
1,197
1,083
1,197
242
2,805
270
37,370
33,701
37,370
7,425
87,272
8,284
Income before income taxes
23,015
18,245
23,015
16,412
60,605
42,173
718,082
568,124
718,082
503,331
1,882,616
1,263,776
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,150
678
1,150
(72
)
2,583
(443
)
35,891
21,110
35,891
(2,225
)
80,274
(13,246
)
Net income
21,865
17,567
21,865
16,484
58,022
42,616
682,191
547,014
682,191
505,556
1,802,342
1,277,022
EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$
0.28
$
0.23
$
0.28
$
0.21
$
0.76
$
0.56
$
8.86
$
7.10
$
8.86
$
6.57
$
23.58
$
16.66
Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
76,980
77,008
76,980
76,956
76,436
76,667
76,980
77,008
76,980
76,956
76,436
76,667
EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$
0.28
$
0.22
$
0.28
$
0.21
$
0.74
$
0.53
$
8.67
$
6.84
$
8.67
$
6.33
$
22.97
$
16.01
Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
78,648
80,012
78,648
79,844
78,470
79,759
78,648
80,012
78,648
79,844
78,470
79,759
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
USD in Thousands
NTD in Thousands
As of September 30, 2019 and 2018
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents
232,943
162,980
7,230,564
4,975,769
Accounts receivable, net
50,367
55,861
1,563,373
1,705,446
Inventories, net
30,935
31,210
960,219
952,833
Prepayments
7,579
6,702
235,264
204,617
Other current assets
12,020
9,705
373,108
296,279
Total current assets
333,844
266,458
10,362,528
8,134,944
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,878
8,129
275,580
248,173
Right-of-use assets
6,648
-
206,356
-
Intangible assets
80,403
84,743
2,495,704
2,587,229
Deferred income tax assets
2,631
1,788
81,654
54,590
Other non-current assets
849
816
26,344
24,902
Total non-current assets
99,409
95,476
3,085,638
2,914,894
Total Assets
433,253
361,934
13,448,166
11,049,838
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
28,202
21,893
875,382
668,385
Other payables
19,634
17,385
609,445
530,770
Current income tax liabilities
18,423
18,831
571,853
574,899
Lease liabilities - current
2,159
-
67,029
-
Other current liabilities
6,799
5,383
211,045
164,366
Total current liabilities
75,217
63,492
2,334,754
1,938,420
Non current Liabilities
Lease liabilities - non-current
4,489
-
139,327
-
Total non current liabilities
4,489
-
139,327
-
Equity
Ordinary shares
26,313
26,021
799,222
790,158
Capital reserves
105,418
93,071
3,207,043
2,823,022
Retained earnings
250,934
202,137
7,701,891
6,186,796
Other equity
(25,822
)
(22,787
)
(632,346
)
(688,558
)
Treasury shares
(3,296
)
-
(101,725
)
-
Total equity
353,547
298,442
10,974,085
9,111,418
Total liabilities and equity
433,253
361,934
13,448,166
11,049,838
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
USD in Thousands
NTD in Thousands
For nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Income before income tax for the period
60,605
42,173
1,882,616
1,263,776
Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
11,129
8,524
345,544
255,046
Expected credit loss
12
-
367
-
Loss on disposal of equipment
4
-
128
-
Share-based compensation cost
7,246
6,056
223,663
180,521
Interest income
(2,625
)
(62
)
(81,601
)
(1,874
)
Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
15,766
14,518
488,101
433,693
Accounts receivable
(4,434
)
(3,589
)
(137,631
)
(109,571
)
Inventories
4,866
3,065
151,026
93,573
Prepayments
(844
)
(2,769
)
(26,189
)
(84,543
)
Other current assets
(1,169
)
(3,930
)
(36,297
)
(119,993
)
Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(1,581
)
(7,223
)
(49,091
)
(220,534
)
Accounts payable
(3,425
)
(3,895
)
(106,304
)
(118,912
)
Other payables
(714
)
(3,248
)
(22,168
)
(99,167
)
Other current liabilities
(515
)
(2,897
)
(15,994
)
(88,431
)
Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
(4,654
)
(10,040
)
(144,466
)
(306,510
)
Cash provided by operations
70,136
39,428
2,177,160
1,170,425
Interest received
2,625
49
81,509
1,465
Income taxes paid
(834
)
(857
)
(25,885
)
(25,639
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
71,927
38,620
2,232,784
1,146,251
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of equipment
(1,388
)
(1,835
)
(43,085
)
(54,895
)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(3,614
)
(2,166
)
(112,205
)
(64,816
)
(Increase)decrease in refundable deposits
(40
)
2
(1,232
)
72
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,041
)
(3,999
)
(156,522
)
(119,639
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
458
442
14,224
13,227
Distribution of cash dividends
(32,529
)
(33,182
)
(980,751
)
(965,599
)
Purchase of treasury shares
-
2,760
-
80,688
Treasury shares reissued to employees
3,296
(2,760
)
101,725
(80,688
)
Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(1,521
)
-
(47,229
)
-
Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
31
27
930
826
Net cash used in financing activities
(30,265
)
(32,713
)
(911,101
)
(951,546
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents