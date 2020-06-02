Log in
PARADE TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(4966)
Parade Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Fresco Logic

06/02/2020

Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed data transport IC supplier, today announces the completion of its acquisition of Fresco Logic, Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of US$37.5 million in cash.

Parade believes the synergy of Fresco’s USB expertise with Parade’s proven high-speed data transport experience will greatly benefit Parade’s USB4 product integration development. Leveraging the intellectual property portfolio of each company should serve to position Parade as a key supplier of integrated solutions for USB4 host, hub, docking, and device applications. As an established leader in interface devices for USB, PCI Express, and DisplayPort, all of which will now be supported through the high-speed USB4 interface, the acquisition of Fresco Logic presents an evolutionary growth opportunity for Parade.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of widely deployed high-speed data interface standards used in personal computers, enterprise systems, consumer electronics, and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange (TPEx) in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade’s portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI™, DisplayPort™, PCI Express, and USB ICs for interface, display, and storage applications.

In addition to a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is an active member of the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), USB Implementers Forum, PCI Special Interest Group, HDMI Forum, MIPI Alliance, and other related standards development organizations.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company’s devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company’s “standards-plus” design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies and the Parade logo are trademarks of Parade Technologies, Ltd. All other trademarks are property of their owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 13 478 M 450 M 450 M
Net income 2020 2 910 M 97,3 M 97,3 M
Net cash 2020 9 343 M 312 M 312 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 65 821 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PARADE TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Parade Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARADE TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 873,07 TWD
Last Close Price 838,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Qu Vice Chairman & General Manager
Ji Zhao Chairman
Randy Dean Baker Senior Vice President-Operations
Li Chu Wang Lin Chief Financial Officer
Ta Lun Huang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARADE TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.36.26%2 300
INTEL CORPORATION3.36%261 915
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%256 149
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.70%216 681
BROADCOM INC.-8.24%115 935
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.13%108 169
