Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack Available Today

Explore the Future by Uncovering the Past with Stellaris' New Story Pack
STOCKHOLM - Jun. 4, 2019 -Paradox Interactive has today released Stellaris: Ancient Relicsfor Windows, Mac, and Linux for the suggested retail price of $9.99 / £7.19 / €9.99. The new story pack will include two new Precursors to investigate, forgotten Relic Worlds to explore, and more archaeological treasures to unearth.
Begin your adventure with the launch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzely1gOt7Y
Download Ancient Relicstoday: https://pdxint.at/2VIxPGz
Uncover the ruins of long-dead civilizations in Relic Worlds to piece together the story of their rise and eventual downfall. Excavate their derelict cities and ships to unearth the truth, discover powerful relics and harness them for your own empire's ambitions.
Stellaris: Ancient Relicsincludes:
-
Those Who Came Before: Encounter clues about two extinct Precursor civilizations, the Baol and the Zroni, the former a sprawling hivemind of plantoids, the latter some of the most powerful psionics to have ever lived. Players can investigate their home systems to understand who they were and, more importantly, what can be learned from their demise.
-
Relic Worlds: Once home to vibrant, advanced civilizations, these Relic Worlds now lie dead, replete with desolate ruins and dormant mysteries. Players can excavate guaranteed archeological sites on these worlds and bring to light powerful relics and artifacts.
-
Matter of Artifacts: Learning from history is much more than parables and antiquities, it can often be the key to understanding one's own place in the galaxy. Utilizing archaeological research, discover Minor Artifacts, a new consumable resource type which can help empower one's empire.
For more information about Stellaris, visit http://www.stellarisgame.com/
For additional information, please contact:
Ebba Ljungerud, CEO Paradox Interactive
Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive
Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com
Phone: +4670-355 54 18
Disclaimer
Paradox Interactive AB published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 16:16:07 UTC