BATTLETECH: Heavy Metal Expansion Deploys Eight New ‘Mechs on November 21

0
10/19/2019 | 05:51am EDT

BattleMechs, Weapon Systems, and Mini-Campaign Add Fresh Gameplay to Award-Winning Turn-Based Tactical 'Mech Combat Game

BERLIN & STOCKHOLM - OCTOBER 19, 2019 - Paradox Interactive and Harebrained Schemes today announced the Heavy Metalexpansion to BATTLETECHat PDXCON, the annual celebration of Paradox's global community. Launching November 21, 2019 for a suggested retail price of $19.99 / £15.49 / €19.99 and included in the BATTLETECH - Season Pass, Heavy Metaladds eight new 'Mechs featuring several classic designs, a Flashpoint mini-campaign, and eight weapon systems to the turn-based strategy title on PC, Mac, and Linux.

Witness the new 'Mechs in Heavy Metal's cinematic trailer: https://youtu.be/oCqrGKA-wdg

Heavy Metaladds a massive amount of new gameplay options to the world of BATTLETECH, including seven classic 'Mech designs from the original BATTLETECHboard game and an additional 'Mech designed exclusively for this expansion.

Players can also look forward to eight new weapons systems to destroy their foes in unique ways, along with a brand new Flashpoint mini-campaign.

Key Features:

  • One Original and Seven Classic BattleMechs:Seven classic 'Mechs from BATTLETECH's 35-year legacy make their triumphant return along with the first completely new 'Mech designed exclusively for this expansion. Each classic 'Mech comes with unique equipment that reflects the flavor and lore of the original board game.

  • Eight Game-changing New Weapon Systems:Eight all-new weapon systems can be utilized to destroy even the most formidable opponents in a wide variety of unique ways. The 'Mech Mortar is the first AOE weapon in BATTLETECHand can destroy multiple units at once, while the new COIL Beam generates more energy the further the attacker travels before firing, a perfect fit for light 'Mechs.

  • New Flashpoint Mini-Campaign:Come face-to-face with two legendary characters from BATTLETECH lore - the Bounty Hunter and the Black Widow of Wolf's Dragoons. A derelict cargo ship has drifted into the Periphery from deep space; what secrets does it contain, and who will ultimately control its mysterious payload?

'Heavy Metalbrings a greater level of diversity to BATTLETECHby including eight new 'Mechs and a variety of devastating weapon systems that will change the way players destroy their opponents,' said Mitch Gitelman, BATTLETECHGame Director and co-founder of Harebrained Schemes. 'The new mini-campaign weaves its way through your mercenary career to the point when you become an elite MechCommander, capable of facing off with two of the most legendary MechWarriors in BATTLETECHhistory.'

BATTLETECH: Heavy Metalwill be available for digital download on the Paradox Storeand Steamfor PC, Mac, and Linux operating systems. Purchase the BATTLETECH - Season Passon the Paradox Storefor all expansions at a discounted price. The Paradox Publisher Weekend is live on Steam until Monday at 10:00 AM PDT, offering sales of up to 66% on all BATTLETECH titles:

  • BATTLETECH- 66% off

  • BATTLETECHDigital Deluxe Edition - 66% of

  • BATTLETECHMercenary Collection - 40% off

  • BATTLETECH: Flashpoint- 50% off

  • BATTLETECH: Urban Warfare- 50% off

Stay tuned to BATTLETECH's Twitch, YouTube, and Twitterfor the latest updates, livestreams and more.

Art assets can be found within the press kit: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1qIlcmgafJD7at8btUBknOiG1gepK-vhP

###

About BATTLETECH

Developed by Harebrained Schemes, the studio responsible for the critically acclaimed Shadowrun Returnsseries, BATTLETECHis the next generation of turn-based tactical 'Mech combat. The year is 3025 and the galaxy is trapped in a cycle of perpetual war, fought by noble houses with enormous, mechanized combat vehicles called BattleMechs. Take command of your own mercenary outfit of 'Mechs and the MechWarriors that pilot them, struggling to stay afloat as you find yourself drawn into a brutal interstellar civil war. Upgrade your starfaring base of operations, negotiate mercenary contracts with feudal lords, repair, maintain, and customize your stable of aging BattleMechs, all in the service of executing devastating combat tactics to defeat your enemies on the battlefield.

For additional information, please contact:

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO Paradox Interactive
Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive
Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com
Phone: +4670-355 54 18

Disclaimer

Paradox Interactive AB published this content on 19 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2019 09:50:03 UTC
