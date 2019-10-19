Pad Those Cells, Paradox Interactive Reveals Psych Ward: Warden's Edition Expansion for Prison Architect

Latest expansion for the hit prison management simulator is heading to PC, Mac, and Linux on November 21, 2019

BERLIN & STOCKHOLM - Oct 19, 2019 - Paradox Interactive revealed the latest expansion for Prison Architect, Psych Ward: Warden's Edition,is launching on PC on November 21, 2019 for a suggested retail price of $5.99 / £4.79 / €5.99. While Psych Wardhas been available on consoles since 2017, Psych Ward: Warden's Editionincludes additional content not available in Psych Ward's console release and will launch alongside a free content update to the base game.

To see what's coming to Psych Ward: Warden's Edition,check out a new trailer at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVlRTCVtpoM

Developed by Double Eleven, Psych Ward: Warden's Editionintroduces unpredictable inmates with new behaviors, adds additional management features, and gives players more ways to customize their prisons. Psych Ward: Warden's Editionexpands on Psych Ward's console features and adds an additional warden, padded solitary cells, padded floors, Psychiatrist office upgrades, Orderly staff, and more.

'Psych Ward: Warden's Edition is built to enhance Prison Architect's existing gameplay mechanics to give players new and interesting ways to experience the game,' Steacy McIlwham, Product Manager for Prison Architect at Paradox Interactive, said. 'Each feature in this expansion brings its own set of scenarios and opportunities that require players to get creative with their prison management. Psych Ward: Warden's Editionis just the start of our plans for Prison Architect, we have much more in the works that you'll hear about soon.'

Psych Ward: Warden's Editionwill be the first PC expansion to be released since Paradox purchased the Prison ArchitectIP and partnered with developer Double Eleven earlier this year.

Psych Ward: Warden's EditionKey Features:

Plead Insanity: Criminally insane inmates are unpredictable, require special care, and have their own Reputation traits for you to consider when building your prison. Let them co-exist with the general population or lock them away in a padded cell, how you manage their needs is up to you!

Shrinks: Any prison holding the criminally insane needs a team of Psychiatrists and trained Orderlies to keep everything under control. These valuable prison staff can sedate rowdy prisoners or pull out the straitjackets when things get too rough.

Doctor's Note: Provide counseling to the criminally insane with the new Psychiatrist's Office and new consultation Programs. Improve their sessions by upgrading the office with leather sofas, medicine cabinets, Rorschach tests, and more.

Good Behavior: Your inmates now have a wide range of behaviors players will need to manage. They start out harmless, but if left untreated, they can turn violent or attempt to escape.

It's Gone Viral: Treat your regular inmates with care. Subjecting your inmates to excessive suppression or punishment can cause them to turn criminally insane.

Extra Padding: Psych Ward: Warden's Editionadds padded cells and padded floors along with a bundle of other new objects, floors, and wall types to customize your prison. Now you can easily build a dedicated wing for the criminally insane.

Tools of the Trade:Additional contraband, including Adrenaline Shots, Fountain Pens (Shanks), and Gold Pocket Watches, can be stolen by your prisoners, or by you in Escape Mode.

Paradox and Double Eleven also revealed they have an additional Prison Architect expansion in development that will launch in 2020. You can sea a teaser about where the game goes next here: https://youtu.be/-c2XAXjxE3I

Paradox Interactive acquired all rights and assets for Prison Architect, a BAFTA award-winningprison management simulator, from Introversion Software in January 2019. In June, Paradox announced that Prison Architecthad been downloaded by more than 4 million players across PC, console, and mobile since release. The console version of Psych Wardwas published by Double Eleven and launched in June 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and in August 2018 on Switch.

Head over to the game's website to learn more about Prison Architectand Psych Ward: Warden's Edition here.

For additional information, please contact:



Ebba Ljungerud, CEO Paradox Interactive

Alexander Bricca, CFO Paradox Interactive

Email: ir@paradoxinteractive.com

Phone: +4670-355 54 18