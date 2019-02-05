Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : 05/02/2019 | Paragon raises over £15,000 for Mind and Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity

02/05/2019 | 03:54am EST

Employees at Paragon have raised an incredible £15,772 in a year for local charities Mind Solihull and Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.

They were the chosen charities for 2018 at award-winning Paragon, a Solihull-based banking group that provides savings accounts, buy-to-let mortgages and commercial loans for businesses.

An action-packed fundraising diary by the Charity Committee included cake sales, Christmas jumper days and bespoke jewellery sales.

Paragon's Charity Committee has raised over £100,000 for 11 different charities, including Alzheimer's Society, Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie, since 2010 and this will continue during 2019 with fundraising efforts commencing for this year's chosen charity - Dementia UK.

Jennie Smith, Paragon's Charity Committee Manager, presented Kirsty White, corporate partnerships officer at Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity and Nick Woodman, Information officer at Mind Solihull with a cheque from Paragon of £7,886 each.

Jennie Smith, Paragon's Charity Committee Manager, said:

To have raised over £15,000 makes us feel proud and it is rewarding to be able to pass this money on to such excellent charities such as Birmingham Children's Hospital and Solihull Mind. We know that every penny is important to them.

The charity committee at Paragon is dedicated to reaching out to the local community to help make a difference and with the employee's continued support and engagement in our charity events, we were delighted to exceed our target of £12,000.

Kirsty White, Corporate Partnerships Officer at Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity, said:

We're so grateful for Paragon's support over the past year and would like to thank all of the kind-hearted staff who got involved in the fundraising efforts. We rely heavily on the generosity and dedication of our corporate fundraisers, so support like this will help us continue in our plight to help make a difference to the 90,000 sick kids who visit our hospital each year.

Nick Woodman, Information Officer at Mind Solihull, said:

Solihull Mind's collaboration with Paragon Bank over the last year has been hugely beneficial to both organisations. We would like to thank the staff at Paragon for the hard work they have put in to fundraise for us and are pleased to accept this cheque. In return we have been able to provide mental health training to support Paragon's commitment to creating a mentally healthy workplace that is open and supportive to their staff.

In November 2018, Paragon also took part in the national Mortgage Sleep Out, raising £11,500 in sponsorships and donations for End Youth Homelessness supporting the end to the plight of youth homelessness.

05 February 2019

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 08:53:09 UTC
