Paragon Banking Group PLC

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : 09/09/2019 | Car buyer confidence crushed by Brexit uncertainty and diesel dilemma

0
09/09/2019 | 08:22pm EDT

Customer confidence is low, as Brexit, uncertainty over fuel types and the recently published FCA report highlights challenges for the motor industry. However, a growing sentiment for greener vehicles shows the need for Government support.

Paragon Motor Finance's most recent survey of leading UK brokers reveals that 100% of brokers blamed Brexit for weak car buying confidence.

The survey was published one month after the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) Motor Finance Report, set up to address 'unclear' and 'excessive' motor finance costs, advised brokers to be more transparent in their dealings with customers.

Julian Rance, Paragon's Director of Motor Finance, said:

This transparent approach supports Paragon's long-held belief that being honest and upfront builds trust and loyalty among customers and this in turn encourages repeat business and referrals.

It is by no means all doom and gloom. We operate in a cyclical industry and we will see business start to rev up again when some of the uncertainties holding us back are resolved.

Whilst Mr Rance highlighted broker concern about the increasing uncertainty among buyers about which fuel type to choose, there is a growing sentiment for greener vehicles.

He said:

Demand for diesel cars has all but crashed and while demand for petrol remains strong, we have seen increasing demand for greener alternatives, such as hybrids or fully electric vehicles.

However, we urgently need action from the Government which needs to invest in a nationwide network of charging points and general infrastructure upgrades.

Paragon, as a funder, would welcome support in funding requirements for this as Government support is vital. Without this, lenders will continue to remain cautious regarding the financing of greener vehicles.

The full Headlight Summer 2019 report can be found here.

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 00:21:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 298 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 8,93x
P/E ratio 2020 8,25x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,56x
Capitalization 1 154 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 535,85  GBp
Last Close Price 451,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
John Andrew Heron Executive Director & Managing Director-Mortgages
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC16.11%1 411
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC50.99%9 190
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 996
SLM CORP6.02%3 758
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR56.97%2 016
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC19.58%791
