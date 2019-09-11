Log in
Paragon Banking : 11/09/2019 | Paragon appoints new Managing Director of Mortgages

0
09/11/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Paragon Banking Group PLC has today announced that it will be appointing Richard Rowntree as its new Managing Director of Mortgages, subject to regulatory approval. Richard will be joining Paragon from Bank of Ireland where he is Managing Director of UK Mortgages.

Richard will be taking over the reins from John Heron when he retires early next year. He brings a wealth of specialist banking experience having previously held roles at RBS (Williams & Glyn), Santander, Lloyds TSB and Halifax. He is also the Chairman of UK Finance's Mortgage Product Board.

Commenting on Richard's appointment, John Heron, Managing Director of Mortgages at Paragon, said:

A great deal of care has been taken over our search for the new head for our mortgage business and we have seen a number of exceptional candidates. I am delighted that Richard is joining Paragon; he has a great track record with experience at a senior level across a number of mortgage segments and is well known for his excellent work at UK Finance. Importantly I think Richard's values are very closely aligned with Paragon's and I believe he is well equipped to take the business forward.

11 September 2019

