Paragon Banking : 31/01/2019 | Success for Paragon Bank at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards

Paragon Bank have achieved further awards success at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. Paragon were delighted to be announced winner of Online Savings Provider of the Year as well as being Highly Commended in the ISA Provider of the Year category.

The Moneyfacts Consumer Survey was conducted from October to November 2018, with over 180,000 completed surveys contributing towards the 2019 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards.

Richard Doe, Paragon Bank Managing Director said:

We are delighted to have been recognised as Online Savings Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. The fact that this award has been judged by UK savers proves our efforts to offer consistent rates and excellent customer service.

Michelle Monck, Head of Digital at Moneyfacts said:

Paragon Bank has been named as Online Savings Provider of the Year at the 2019 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. The award is based on the provision of technically superior products and excellent consumer feedback from the Moneyfacts Consumer independent annual survey. Paragon Bank came out ahead of the rest of the shortlist with a strong product offering.

The Moneyfacts Consumer Awards is the third awards Paragon Bank has won this year. This follows last month's win for Best Savings Provider for Existing Customers at the Savings Champion Awards and the recent Double Gold Award win for Best Monthly Interest Savings Provider at the 2019 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Research conducted by Savings Champion also revealed that Paragon Bank has one of the most consistent rates for it's Easy Access ISA. Rates were compared from 3 November 2017 till 26 October 2018 to find out which providers were the most consistent with their rates.

31st January 2019