Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC (PAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : 31/01/2019 | Success for Paragon Bank at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Paragon Bank have achieved further awards success at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. Paragon were delighted to be announced winner of Online Savings Provider of the Year as well as being Highly Commended in the ISA Provider of the Year category.

The Moneyfacts Consumer Survey was conducted from October to November 2018, with over 180,000 completed surveys contributing towards the 2019 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards.

Richard Doe, Paragon Bank Managing Director said:

We are delighted to have been recognised as Online Savings Provider of the Year at the Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. The fact that this award has been judged by UK savers proves our efforts to offer consistent rates and excellent customer service.

Michelle Monck, Head of Digital at Moneyfacts said:

Paragon Bank has been named as Online Savings Provider of the Year at the 2019 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards. The award is based on the provision of technically superior products and excellent consumer feedback from the Moneyfacts Consumer independent annual survey. Paragon Bank came out ahead of the rest of the shortlist with a strong product offering.

The Moneyfacts Consumer Awards is the third awards Paragon Bank has won this year. This follows last month's win for Best Savings Provider for Existing Customers at the Savings Champion Awards and the recent Double Gold Award win for Best Monthly Interest Savings Provider at the 2019 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards.

Research conducted by Savings Champion also revealed that Paragon Bank has one of the most consistent rates for it's Easy Access ISA. Rates were compared from 3 November 2017 till 26 October 2018 to find out which providers were the most consistent with their rates.

31st January 2019

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 23:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
06:19pPARAGON BANKING : 31/01/2019 | Success for Paragon Bank at the Moneyfacts Consum..
PU
01/28PARAGON BANKING : Trading Update
PU
01/28PARAGON BANKING : capital ratio improves as lending surges
RE
01/25PARAGON BANKING : 25/01/2019 | Paragon's Motor Finance supports gender balance i..
PU
01/24PARAGON BANKING : Board Committee changes
PU
01/24PARAGON BANKING : 24/01/2019 | Double Gold Award for Paragon Bank at 2019 Moneyn..
PU
01/17PARAGON BANKING : 17/01/2019 | Paragon expands into soft assets in response to s..
PU
01/11PARAGON BANKING : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/11PARAGON BANKING : 11/01/2019 | Paragon increases One Year Fixed Rate Bond to top..
PU
01/10PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 306 M
EBIT 2019 181 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,05%
P/E ratio 2019 8,18
P/E ratio 2020 7,24
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,23x
Capitalization 1 090 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,42  GBP
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
John Andrew Heron Executive Director & Managing Director-Mortgages
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC8.29%1 431
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC8.87%6 882
SLM CORP30.69%4 731
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%3 140
GRUH FINANCE LTD.-32.76%2 192
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR30.21%1 570
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.