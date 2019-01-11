Paragon Banking : Annual Financial Report

Paragon Banking Group PLC (the 'Company'):

2018 Annual Report, Pillar 3 Disclosures and 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Company has today posted copies of the following documents to its shareholders:

1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018, which have been based on the information disclosed in the Final Results Announcement made on 21 November 2018;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 February 2019;

3. Form of Proxy in respect of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 14 February 2019; and

4. Letter regarding consent to electronic communications to shareholders who currently receive hardcopy information.

In accordance with Rule 9.6.1R of the FCA's Listing Rules, copies of each of these documents will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

In addition, the Company announces the publication of its Pillar 3 Disclosures for the year ended 30 September 2018.

The 2018 Annual Report and Accounts, Pillar 3 Disclosures and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Group's website at ww.paragonbankinggroup.co.uk.

