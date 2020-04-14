Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : Covid-19 update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:13am EDT

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

14 April 2020

Covid-19 update

Our priorities through this exceptionally challenging period are to support and protect our customers, employees, business partners, capital and the long-term value of our business. We are fully operational with over 90% of our employees working from home.

Prior to any Covid-19-related impacts, the business operated in line with the Board's expectations for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 March 2020, with sustained levels of new lending flows in the Group's Mortgages and Commercial Lending businesses, a strong pipeline of buy-to-let business and lower redemptions. Comparisons to the same period in 2019 are detailed below.

6 months ended

March 2020

March 2019

Change

New lending flows:

- Specialist buy-to-let

£694.6 million

£693.1 million

+0.2%

- Other mortgages

£98.2 million

£140.8 million

-30.3%*

- Commercial Lending

£481.3 million

£455.3 million

+5.7%

Mortgage redemptions

£393.2 million

£448.9 million

-12.4%

Buy-to-let pipeline

£789.8 million

£711.1 million

+11.1%

* Reduced volumes due to refocus towards specialist buy-to-let

Underlying net interest margins continued to improve, tempered by the expected amortisation of the Idem Capital portfolio, where no further purchases were made during the period. Deposit costs have continued to benefit from our strategic actions, including broadening the product range, distribution and scale of market access and were lower at the end of March 2020 than at the end of September 2019. Operating costs are running slightly below expectations and charge-offs remained benign.

However, in spite of the strength of our business, it remains too early to determine the impact that the Covid-19 crisis will have on new business flows, redemptions, income recognition and IFRS9-related impairment charges.

Paragon enters this period of uncertainty with a strong capital base and significant liquidity. The Group's unaudited capital ratios at 29 February 2020 comprised CET1 of 14.4% and a Total Capital Ratio of 16.7%. Its Liquidity Coverage Ratio was 218% as at 31 March 2020.

The Group had effective contingency and resilience plans in place to respond to these developments which has allowed us to focus on supporting and protecting our customers, employees, business partners, capital and the long-term value of our business. Paragon's through-the-cycle experience, robust credit approach, experienced workforce and resilient systems will be crucial as the Group navigates the coming months.

Notwithstanding this strong position, Paragon's Board is conscious that we are operating in an exceptionally uncertain environment and recognises the importance of its role in supporting its customers, UK businesses and consumers during this period. As a consequence, the Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend with its forthcoming half-year results. The Board also recognises the significance of dividends to its shareholders and will consider an appropriate dividend for the year as a whole with its full-year results in November, when more will be known about the extent of this crisis, as well as the Group's performance and outlook.

Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Paragon is a strong, resilient and diversified business. Whilst there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, we are well positioned and will take all responsible action to mitigate any potential impact. The Group's operations have reacted well to the rapidly changing environment and I am grateful for the considerable efforts and support of my colleagues in delivering services to our customers in difficult circumstances.'

Forthcoming dates

The announcement of the Group's results for the six months to 31 March 2020 is currently scheduled for Wednesday 20 May 2020 but may be delayed as a result of the logistical challenges involved in the independent review arising from the current Covid-19 situation.

Enquiries

Paragon Banking Group PLC

Headland

Deborah Bateman - 0121 712 2025

Del Jones - 07894 077816

Michael Clarke - 07740 090746

Lucy Legh - 07788 577637

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:12:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
02:13aPARAGON BANKING : Covid-19 update
PU
03/26PARAGON BANKING : Non-executive director appointment
PU
03/16PARAGON BANKING : 16/03/2020 | Paragon Motor Finance strengthening position as l..
PU
03/16PARAGON BANKING : 16/03/2020 | Paragon introduces new features to Intermediary P..
PU
02/05PARAGON BANKING : 05/02/2020 | Paragon continues support for South West resident..
PU
01/10PARAGON BANKING : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/10PARAGON BANKING : 10/01/2020 | Paragon launches new Notice ISA
PU
01/09PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/06PARAGON BANKING : 06/01/2020 | Paragon kicks off new year with refreshed buy-to-..
PU
2019PARAGON BANKING : Board update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 315 M
EBIT 2020 155 M
Net income 2020 127 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 6,96x
P/E ratio 2021 6,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,75x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,58x
Capitalization 866 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 524,17  GBp
Last Close Price 342,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target 98,4%
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman CFO & Executive Director
Peter James Norman Hartill Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-36.40%1 084
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-35.04%4 883
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL-3.08%3 061
SLM CORPORATION-22.00%2 937
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-37.73%1 546
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC.-39.90%456
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group