PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
Paragon Banking : IFRS 9 Transition Report

03/20/2019 | 03:21am EDT

Under stock exchange embargo until 7.00am Wednesday 20 March 2019

IFRS 9 Transition Report

Paragon Banking Group PLC ('Paragon' or the 'Group'), has today published its IFRS 9 transition report, giving details of the impact on its balance sheet and capital position of the adoption of IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which principally affects its accounting for loan impairments.

To view the transition report, please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3538T_1-2019-3-19.pdf

As previously disclosed in the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 September 2018, the transition to IFRS 9 will result in an increase in impairment provision of approximately £27 million at 1 October 2018. The principal impacts on its balance sheet and capital ratios are set out below:

1 October 2018

IAS 39
£m

IFRS 9
£m

Change
£m

Change

%

Loans to customers

Mortgages

10,473.5

10,449.5

(24.0)

(0.2)%

Commercial Lending

1,133.2

1,131.3

(1.9)

(0.2)%

Idem Capital

521.1

519.8

(1.3)

(0.3)%

Total

12,127.8

12,100.6

(27.2)

(0.2)%

Equity

1,095.9

1,073.9

(22.0)

(2.0)%

CET 1 Ratio

13.8%

13.5%

(0.3%)

Total Capital Ratio

16.2%

15.8%

(0.4%)

UK Leverage Ratio

6.4%

6.3%

(0.1%)

Capital ratios set out above are calculated on a fully loaded basis. The change in capital ratios after relief is minimal.

The Group will adopt the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 in the preparation of its half yearly financial report for the six months ending 31 March 2019, will be published on Wednesday 22 May 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Paragon Banking Group PLC

Richard Woodman, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 020 7786 8455 / 020 7786 8494

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 07:19:17 UTC
