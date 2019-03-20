Paragon Banking : IFRS 9 Transition Report

Under stock exchange embargo until 7.00am Wednesday 20 March 2019
IFRS 9 Transition Report
Paragon Banking Group PLC ('Paragon' or the 'Group'), has today published its IFRS 9 transition report, giving details of the impact on its balance sheet and capital position of the adoption of IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which principally affects its accounting for loan impairments.
To view the transition report, please follow the link below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3538T_1-2019-3-19.pdf
As previously disclosed in the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 September 2018, the transition to IFRS 9 will result in an increase in impairment provision of approximately £27 million at 1 October 2018. The principal impacts on its balance sheet and capital ratios are set out below:
|
1 October 2018
|
IAS 39
£m
|
IFRS 9
£m
|
Change
£m
|
Change
%
|
Loans to customers
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgages
|
10,473.5
|
10,449.5
|
(24.0)
|
(0.2)%
|
Commercial Lending
|
1,133.2
|
1,131.3
|
(1.9)
|
(0.2)%
|
Idem Capital
|
521.1
|
519.8
|
(1.3)
|
(0.3)%
|
Total
|
12,127.8
|
12,100.6
|
(27.2)
|
(0.2)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
1,095.9
|
1,073.9
|
(22.0)
|
(2.0)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET 1 Ratio
|
13.8%
|
13.5%
|
(0.3%)
|
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
16.2%
|
15.8%
|
(0.4%)
|
|
UK Leverage Ratio
|
6.4%
|
6.3%
|
(0.1%)
|
Capital ratios set out above are calculated on a fully loaded basis. The change in capital ratios after relief is minimal.
The Group will adopt the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 in the preparation of its half yearly financial report for the six months ending 31 March 2019, will be published on Wednesday 22 May 2019.
For further information, please contact:
|
Paragon Banking Group PLC
|
|
Richard Woodman, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
Tel: 020 7786 8455 / 020 7786 8494
|
