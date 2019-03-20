Paragon Banking : IFRS 9 Transition Report

Under stock exchange embargo until 7.00am Wednesday 20 March 2019

IFRS 9 Transition Report

Paragon Banking Group PLC ('Paragon' or the 'Group'), has today published its IFRS 9 transition report, giving details of the impact on its balance sheet and capital position of the adoption of IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments', which principally affects its accounting for loan impairments.

To view the transition report, please follow the link below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3538T_1-2019-3-19.pdf

As previously disclosed in the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 30 September 2018, the transition to IFRS 9 will result in an increase in impairment provision of approximately £27 million at 1 October 2018. The principal impacts on its balance sheet and capital ratios are set out below:

1 October 2018 IAS 39

£m IFRS 9

£m Change

£m Change % Loans to customers Mortgages 10,473.5 10,449.5 (24.0) (0.2)% Commercial Lending 1,133.2 1,131.3 (1.9) (0.2)% Idem Capital 521.1 519.8 (1.3) (0.3)% Total 12,127.8 12,100.6 (27.2) (0.2)% Equity 1,095.9 1,073.9 (22.0) (2.0)% CET 1 Ratio 13.8% 13.5% (0.3%) Total Capital Ratio 16.2% 15.8% (0.4%) UK Leverage Ratio 6.4% 6.3% (0.1%)

Capital ratios set out above are calculated on a fully loaded basis. The change in capital ratios after relief is minimal.

The Group will adopt the impairment requirements of IFRS 9 in the preparation of its half yearly financial report for the six months ending 31 March 2019, will be published on Wednesday 22 May 2019.

For further information, please contact: