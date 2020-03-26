Paragon Banking : Non-executive director appointment

Paragon Banking Group PLC: ('Paragon' or the 'Company')

Non-executive director appointment

Paragon is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Morris as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance and Remuneration Committees with immediate effect.

Alison will become Chair of the Audit Committee following publication of the Interim Results in 2020 to allow for a managed and orderly transition from the current Chair Peter Hartill (as stated in the Company's announcement of 5 December 2019.) Peter Hartill will step down as Audit Committee Chair at that time.

A qualified accountant, Alison recently retired as a partner in PwC's Financial Services Assurance Practice.

She joined PwC in 1982 and spent her entire career with the organisation in a range of internal and external audit roles across the Asset and Wealth Management practice and Banking and Capital Markets business unit.

She has led audit projects for a range of banking clients, as well as companies across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, and has held a number of leadership roles within PwC including sitting on the Executive Management team which led the Assurance practice.

Alison said: 'I'm delighted to be taking up this role at Paragon during an exciting period as it continues to evolve as a diversified banking group.'

Fiona Clutterbuck, Chair of the Board added: 'Alison is a highly experienced audit specialist and her skills, expertise and capabilities will be of great benefit to the Company.'

26 March 2020