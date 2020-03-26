Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Banking Group PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : Non-executive director appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:48am EDT

Paragon Banking Group PLC: ('Paragon' or the 'Company')

Non-executive director appointment

Paragon is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Morris as a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit, Risk and Compliance and Remuneration Committees with immediate effect.

Alison will become Chair of the Audit Committee following publication of the Interim Results in 2020 to allow for a managed and orderly transition from the current Chair Peter Hartill (as stated in the Company's announcement of 5 December 2019.) Peter Hartill will step down as Audit Committee Chair at that time.

A qualified accountant, Alison recently retired as a partner in PwC's Financial Services Assurance Practice.

She joined PwC in 1982 and spent her entire career with the organisation in a range of internal and external audit roles across the Asset and Wealth Management practice and Banking and Capital Markets business unit.

She has led audit projects for a range of banking clients, as well as companies across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, and has held a number of leadership roles within PwC including sitting on the Executive Management team which led the Assurance practice.

Alison said: 'I'm delighted to be taking up this role at Paragon during an exciting period as it continues to evolve as a diversified banking group.'

Fiona Clutterbuck, Chair of the Board added: 'Alison is a highly experienced audit specialist and her skills, expertise and capabilities will be of great benefit to the Company.'

For further information contact:

Nigel Terrington, Chief Executive

Deborah Bateman, Director External Relations

Tel: 0121 712 3161

26 March 2020

Disclaimer

The Paragon Group of Companies plc published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 09:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
05:48aPARAGON BANKING : Non-executive director appointment
PU
03/16PARAGON BANKING : 16/03/2020 | Paragon Motor Finance strengthening position as l..
PU
03/16PARAGON BANKING : 16/03/2020 | Paragon introduces new features to Intermediary P..
PU
02/05PARAGON BANKING : 05/02/2020 | Paragon continues support for South West resident..
PU
01/10PARAGON BANKING : Annual Financial Report
PU
01/10PARAGON BANKING : 10/01/2020 | Paragon launches new Notice ISA
PU
01/09PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/06PARAGON BANKING : 06/01/2020 | Paragon kicks off new year with refreshed buy-to-..
PU
2019PARAGON BANKING : Board update
PU
2019PARAGON BANKING : Board Change
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 319 M
EBIT 2020 171 M
Net income 2020 135 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,87%
P/E ratio 2020 6,03x
P/E ratio 2021 5,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,55x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 812 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 542,50  GBp
Last Close Price 316,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 71,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman CFO & Executive Director
Peter James Norman Hartill Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC-41.26%958
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.-44.80%4 150
SLM CORPORATION-19.30%2 937
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%2 005
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.-24.84%1 657
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC.-47.09%413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group