Paragon Banking : braces for Brexit as loans rise 20%
0
07/23/2019 | 02:40am EDT
(Reuters) - Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial guidance for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.
The specialist lender reported new lending of £1.90 billion year-to-date, compared to £1.58 billion in the same period a year ago, driven mainly by a rise in commercial lending.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)