Paragon Banking Group PLC

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Paragon Banking : braces for Brexit as loans rise 20%

0
07/23/2019 | 02:40am EDT

(Reuters) - Paragon Banking on Tuesday reported a 20% jump in new lending in the first nine months of 2019 and stuck by its financial guidance for the whole year, while saying it was keeping a tight rein on risk due to political uncertainties.

The specialist lender reported new lending of £1.90 billion year-to-date, compared to £1.58 billion in the same period a year ago, driven mainly by a rise in commercial lending.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 303 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 130 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,81x
P/E ratio 2020 7,97x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,79x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 1 148 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 525,15  GBp
Last Close Price 445,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
John Andrew Heron Executive Director & Managing Director-Mortgages
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC15.29%1 433
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC44.40%8 804
SLM CORP15.64%4 154
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%4 005
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD - ADR51.17%2 009
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PCL--.--%1 897
