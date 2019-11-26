Log in
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC    PAG   GB00B2NGPM57

PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC

(PAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Paragon Banking : profit rises on strength in commercial lending

0
11/26/2019 | 02:09am EST

Paragon Banking reported a 5% rise in underlying earnings for the fiscal year on Tuesday, as a sharper focus in commercial lending helped the lender offset a Brexit-led slowdown in its mortgage business.

The housing market in Britain has cooled since the country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum held over three years ago. That, along with stiff competition, regulatory and tax policy changes, has taken a toll on mortgage lenders.

"The performance of the UK mortgage and housing markets has remained subdued in the face of economic concerns arising from Brexit and the wider economy," the company said.

However, a strong performance in its commercial lending business helped cushion the blow to Paragon during the year.

Lending at the segment surged 36.3% to 968 million pounds, while mortgage division saw a modest 3.5% rise compared to a near 11% jump in 2018.

The company said underlying pretax profit climbed to 164.4 million pounds for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, from 156.5 million pounds a year earlier.

The company's net interest margin - the difference between what it earns from loans and pays for deposits - inched up to 229 basis points from 221 basis points.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.85486 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 1.27% 503.5 Delayed Quote.30.44%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 298 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 131 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 9,98x
P/E ratio 2020 9,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,28x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,95x
Capitalization 1 278 M
Chart PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Paragon Banking Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 550,00  GBp
Last Close Price 503,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Stewart Terrington Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Jane Clutterbuck Chairman
Pam Rowland Chief Operating Officer
Richard James Woodman Executive Director & Group Director-Finance
John Andrew Heron Executive Director & Managing Director-Mortgages
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC30.44%1 649
SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC.33.43%7 977
MUANGTHAI CAPITAL PCL--.--%4 299
SLM CORPORATION4.15%3 690
LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD.58.90%2 059
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.37%754
