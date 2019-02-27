Paragon Care : 1H19 Results (FEB2019)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28th February 2019

1H19 RESULTS DATE & CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Paragon Care Limited (ASX: PGC) intends to release its results for the half year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andrew Just, will host a conference call for investors on at 11:30am AEDT on Friday, 1 March 2019 to provide an overview of the result and update the market on the Company's transformation programme and outlook for the full year.

Conference call dial-in details

Date: Time:Friday, 1 March 2019 11:30am AEDTDial-in numbers:

• Australia 1800 908 299 • Hong Kong 800 968 273 • New Zealand 0800 452 795 • India 000 800 100 8070 • United Kingdom 0800 051 1453 • Indonesia 007 803 321 8057 • Singapore 800 101 2702 • Ireland 1800 948 607 • Malaysia 1800 816 441 • Japan 0066 3386 8000 • United States 1855 624 0077 • South Africa 0800 984 013 • Canada 1855 624 0077 • Spain 900 823 322 • China 1080 0140 1776 • Switzerland 0800 802 498 • France 0800 913 734 • Taiwan 0080 112 7377 • Germany 0800 183 0918 • UAE 8000 3570 2706

Participant PIN Code: 453124

Please dial-in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

Andrew Just

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Tel. 1300 369 559

Email: andrew.just@paragoncare.com.au

About Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) is an Australian based listed company and a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables for the Australian and New Zealand market. This is a high growth market driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide advanced technology solutions yielding recurring revenue streams in acute and ancillary care environments.

