Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Paragon Care Ltd.    PGC   AU000000PGC4

PARAGON CARE LTD.

(PGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/27
0.465 AUD   -1.06%
05:35pPARAGON CARE : 1H19 Results (FEB2019)
PU
02/20PARAGON CARE : Notice Change of Interests Substantial Holder First Samuel (FEB2019)
PU
02/20PARAGON CARE : Notice Ceasing to be Substantial Holder Karst Peak Capital (FEB2019)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon Care : 1H19 Results (FEB2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:35pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

paragoncare.com.au

28th February 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Company Announcements Office

1H19 RESULTS DATE & CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Paragon Care Limited (ASX: PGC) intends to release its results for the half year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andrew Just, will host a conference call for investors on at 11:30am AEDT on Friday, 1 March 2019 to provide an overview of the result and update the market on the Company's transformation programme and outlook for the full year.

Conference call dial-in details

Date: Time:Friday, 1 March 2019 11:30am AEDTDial-in numbers:

Australia

1800 908 299

Hong Kong

800 968 273

New Zealand

0800 452 795

India

000 800 100 8070

United Kingdom

0800 051 1453

Indonesia

007 803 321 8057

Singapore

800 101 2702

Ireland

1800 948 607

Malaysia

1800 816 441

Japan

0066 3386 8000

United States

1855 624 0077

South Africa

0800 984 013

Canada

1855 624 0077

Spain

900 823 322

China

1080 0140 1776

Switzerland

0800 802 498

France

0800 913 734

Taiwan

0080 112 7377

Germany

0800 183 0918

UAE

8000 3570 2706

Participant PIN Code: 453124

Please dial-in five minutes before the conference starts and provide your name and the Participant PIN Code.

- ENDS -

Contacts

Andrew Just

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Tel. 1300 369 559

Email: andrew.just@paragoncare.com.au

Paragon Care Limited - ABN 76 064 551 426

Registered Office: 11 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby, Victoria 3179

1

Tel (03) 1300 369 559. Fax (03) 8833 7890

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

paragoncare.com.au

About Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) is an Australian based listed company and a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables for the Australian and New Zealand market. This is a high growth market driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide advanced technology solutions yielding recurring revenue streams in acute and ancillary care environments.

Paragon Care Limited - ABN 76 064 551 426

Registered Office: 11 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby, Victoria 3179

2

Tel (03) 1300 369 559. Fax (03) 8833 7890

Disclaimer

Paragon Care Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 22:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAGON CARE LTD.
05:35pPARAGON CARE : 1H19 Results (FEB2019)
PU
02/20PARAGON CARE : Notice Change of Interests Substantial Holder First Samuel (FEB20..
PU
02/20PARAGON CARE : Notice Ceasing to be Substantial Holder Karst Peak Capital (FEB20..
PU
02/15PARAGON CARE : Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Karst Peak C..
PU
02/11PARAGON CARE : Company Update & Earnings Outlook (FEB2019)
PU
2018PARAGON CARE : Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – Andrew J..
PU
2018PARAGON CARE : Appendix 3B New Issue Announcement (DEC2018)
PU
2018PARAGON CARE : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice Brent St..
PU
2018PARAGON CARE : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director's Interest Notice (DEC2018..
PU
2018PARAGON CARE : Strategic Review of Capital Equipment Business (NOV2018)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 251 M
EBIT 2019 20,9 M
Net income 2019 9,00 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,49%
P/E ratio 2019 15,67
P/E ratio 2020 9,40
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 158 M
Chart PARAGON CARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Paragon Care Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON CARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,54  AUD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Just Chief Executive Officer
Shane Francis Tanner Non-Executive Chairman
Michael G. Rice Chief Operating Officer
Len Kocovic Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Michael C. Newton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON CARE LTD.-26.56%114
MEDTRONIC PLC1.39%122 383
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL13.63%38 394
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS18.94%25 163
TERUMO CORP12.31%23 463
HOYA CORPORATION5.13%23 332
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.