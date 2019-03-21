Log in
Paragon Care : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Issue Price (MAR2019)

03/21/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT paragoncare.com.au

22nd March 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Company Announcements Office

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN ISSUE PRICE

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) (Paragon or Company) is pleased to advise an Issue Price of $0.4331 (43.31 cents) per share for new shares to be issued pursuant to the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) in respect of the interim dividend announced on 28 February 2019. The Issue Price has been determined in accordance with the Company's DRP rules and after applying a 2.5% discount agreed by the Directors. Details of the Company's DRP are on its website at https://www.paragoncare.com.au/investors‐centre/governance/

The Record Date for the dividend of $0.011 (1.1 cents) per share is 22 March 2019 and final election date for participation in the interim dividend DRP is 15 April 2019. On 26 April 2019 the Company will pay the cash dividend to eligible shareholders and issue new shares to shareholders who participated in the DRP.

PARTICIPATION IN THE DRP

Eligible shareholders can elect to participate in the DRP for future dividends by completing the Election Notice periodically sent to eligible shareholders and returning it to the Paragon's Share Registry ‐ Link Market Services Limited (Link). Alternatively, if a shareholder is registered online with Link they may elect to participate in the DRP online through Link's website at https://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.com.au

If you have any questions or wish to receive a DRP Election Notice please contact Link, details below:

Mail:

Link Market Services Limited

Locked Bag A14,

Sydney South NSW 1235

Phone:

1300 554 474

Email:

registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au

‐ ENDS -

Contact

Andrew Just

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

Tel: 1300 369 559

Email: andrew.just@paragoncare.com.au

About Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) is an Australian based listed company and a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables for the Australian and New Zealand market. This is a high growth market driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide advanced technology solutions yielding recurring revenue streams in acute and ancillary care environments.

Paragon Care Limited - ABN 76 064 551 426

Registered Office: 11 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby, Victoria 3179

1

Tel (03) 1300 369 559. Fax (03) 8833 7890

Disclaimer

Paragon Care Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 02:14:02 UTC
