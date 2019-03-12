Paragon Care : Non-Executive Director Appointment (MAR2019)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

paragoncare.com.au

13th March 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Company Announcements Office

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

The Board are delighted to announce the addition of Mr Bruce Bian as an independent non-executive director to the Paragon Board. Bruce emigrated from China in 1988, and is an Australian citizen living in Sydney. Bruce gained his law degree from Sydney University and has significant experience across multiple facets of practice including Chinese and Australian relations. He brings to the boardroom team thirty five years of diverse industry experience from Australia and Asia, and his strong understanding of market trends in the Asia Pacific region support his demonstrated experience in driving strategic business growth whilst overseeing strong legal compliance and corporate governance.

The healthcare sector is highly regulated and demands very high levels of compliance, adding to the commercial value of bringing legal qualifications to the board skillset. Further to this Paragon has a keen appetite to develop its cross border trading capabilities, a key consideration in the recent acquisition of Immulab and its application to the Asian markets. We see Bruce's competencies and experience working in Asian markets as enabling Paragon to further develop our export business. The opportunities in China although longer term are substantial, and Bruce's involvement in that piece of the growth strategy is seen as highly valuable.

The Board will now comprise six directors, five of whom are considered independent non-executive directors.

- ENDS -

Contacts

Andrew Just

Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Tel. 1300 369 559

Email: andrew.just@paragoncare.com.au

About Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) is an Australian based listed company and a leading provider of medical equipment, devices and consumables for the Australian and New Zealand market. This is a high growth market driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide advanced technology solutions yielding recurring revenue streams in acute and ancillary care environments.

Paragon Care Limited - ABN 76 064 551 426

Registered Office: 11 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby, Victoria 3179

1

Tel (03) 1300 369 559. Fax (03) 8833 7890