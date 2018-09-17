Paragon Care : Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (SEP2018)

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Paragon Care LimitedACN/ARSN 064 551 426

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)Paragon Care Limited and its related bodies corporate 064 551 426

The holder became a substantial holder on 14 / 09 / 2018

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully paid ordinary shares 16,483,517 16,483,517 5.45% 3. Details of relevant interests

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully paid ordinary shares 16,483,517 16,483,517 5.45%

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Class and number of securities Paragon Care Limited 16,483,517 fully paid ordinary shares 4. Details of present registered holders Nature of relevant interest (7) Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Paragon Care Limited Interest pursuant to section 608(1)(b) and (c) Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) pursuant to a subscription agreement attached at Annexure A (Subscription Agreement) 16,483,517 fully paid ordinary shares

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Class and number of securities Paragon Care Limited Pioneer Pharma (Australia) Pty Ltd Pioneer Pharma (Australia) Pty Ltd 16,483,517 fully paid ordinary shares

Paragon Care Limited

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration (9) Class and number of securities Cash Non-cash Paragon Care Limited 14 September 2018 Non-cash pursuant to provisions of the Subscription Agreement 16,483,517 fully paid ordinary share

Cash Non-cash

Paragon Care Limited 14 September 2018

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association n/a n/a

n/a

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Paragon Care Limited 11 Dalmore Drive, Scoresby Victoria 3179 Pioneer Pharma (Australia) Pty Ltd '01' SE 5, 32 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales 2000

Name

Signature

print name Melanie Leydin

sign here

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 27 pages referred to in Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holder

Signed:

Name: Melanie Leydin

Date: 17 September 2018