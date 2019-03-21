Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/21
0.435 AUD   -3.33%
Paragon Care : Notification of Dividend Distribution (MAR2019)

03/21/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

PARAGON CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PGC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 22, 2019

Reason for the Update

DRP Issue Price

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PARAGON CARE LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PGC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

    DRP Issue Price

  • 1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday February 28, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday March 22, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PGC

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday March 22, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday March 21, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday April 26, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01100000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01100000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01100000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday April 15, 2019 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Friday March 15, 2019

4A.3 DRP discount rate 2.5000 %

End Date

Thursday March 21, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

The arithmetic average of the daily volume weighted average market price (rounded to the nearest cent) of all Shares sold through a Normal Trade on the ASX automated trading system during the period of five consecutive trading days immediately preceding the Record Date.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD 0.43310

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

Yes

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

Friday April 26, 2019

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.paragoncare.com.au/investors-centre/governance/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Paragon Care Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 02:14:02 UTC
