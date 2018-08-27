Paragon Care : Proposed Issue of Performance Rights to CEO (AUG2018)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

27 August 2018

PROPOSED ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO CEO

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3, Paragon Care Limited (Paragon or Company) (ASX: PGC) advises that the Board has resolved to grant 228,119 performance rights (Rights) to Mr Andrew Just in connection with his long-term incentive remuneration arrangements as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon.

The Rights will vest subject to satisfactory completion of performance (Earnings per Share (EPS) CAGR, calculated using the FY2018 EPS as the Base Year) and service conditions over the vesting period, being 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021.

The Rights have a deemed value of $0.8055 (80.55 cents) per Right which was calculated based on the five-day volume weighted average price of Paragon shares up to and including 29 June 2018.

The grant of Rights requires shareholder approval which will be sought at Paragon's 2018 annual general meeting.

Shane Tanner

Chairman

T: +61 411 107 099

