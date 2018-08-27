Log in
PARAGON CARE LTD.
Paragon Care : Proposed Issue of Performance Rights to CEO (AUG2018)

08/27/2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

paragoncare.com.au

27 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Company Announcements Office

PROPOSED ISSUE OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO CEO

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3, Paragon Care Limited (Paragon or Company) (ASX: PGC) advises that the Board has resolved to grant 228,119 performance rights (Rights) to Mr Andrew Just in connection with his long-term incentive remuneration arrangements as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon.

The Rights will vest subject to satisfactory completion of performance (Earnings per Share (EPS) CAGR, calculated using the FY2018 EPS as the Base Year) and service conditions over the vesting period, being 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2021.

The Rights have a deemed value of $0.8055 (80.55 cents) per Right which was calculated based on the five-day volume weighted average price of Paragon shares up to and including 29 June 2018.

The grant of Rights requires shareholder approval which will be sought at Paragon's 2018 annual general meeting.

For further information please contact:

Shane Tanner

Chairman

T: +61 411 107 099

About Paragon Care Limited

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) is an Australian based listed company which has progressively acquired businesses in the healthcare sector. It is an integrated healthcare equipment and services provider for the Australian and New Zealand healthcare market. These are high growth markets driven by the ageing of the population, continuously rising consumer expectations and increasing government spending. By combining a series of strategic acquisitions of class leading companies, Paragon Care has positioned itself to provide end to end solutions including equipment and service solutions for acute, aged and primary care. Paragon Care Limited's head office is located at 11 Dalmore Drive Scoresby VIC 3179 Australia.

Disclaimer

Paragon Care Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 00:06:01 UTC
