Paragon Entertainment : Appointment of Administrators & Nomad Resignation

Date: 3 July 2019
On behalf of: Paragon Entertainment Limited ('Paragon', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Paragon Entertainment Limited
Appointment of Administrators
and
Resignation of Nomad
Further to the announcement of 20 June 2019, the Company confirms that James Lumb and Howard Smith of KPMG LLP have now been appointed as administrators to Paragon Creative Ltd ('PCL'), the principal operating subsidiary of Paragon. The Board has determined that there is little chance of there being any surplus available to shareholders of Paragon following the administration of PCL and that no other subsidiaries of Paragon have any material value left in them likely to produce such a surplus. In view of the above finnCap Ltd has resigned as Nominated Adviser and Broker to Paragon with immediate effect.
Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, if a replacement Nominated Adviser is not appointed within one month, the admission of the Company's securities will be cancelled on AIM. The Company has no current intention of appointing a replacement Nominated Adviser.
Paragon Entertainment Limited
Mark Taylor (Chairman)
finnCap Ltd
Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance)
Alice Lane (corporate broking)
01904 608020
020 7220 0500
The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:37:03 UTC