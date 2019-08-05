Paragon Entertainment : Cancellation - Paragon Entertainment Limited

NOTICE

05/08/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 213800SQL72GNAE2WE08 ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH (DI), FULLY PAID (B73XYX5)(KYG6906M1069) PARAGON ENTMT L/SH SH

