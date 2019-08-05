Paragon Entertainment : Cancellation - Paragon Entertainment Limited

NOTICE
05/08/2019 7:00am
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON
Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.
|
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
|
213800SQL72GNAE2WE08
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH (DI), FULLY PAID
|
(B73XYX5)(KYG6906M1069)
|
PARAGON ENTMT L/SH SH
If you have any queries or require further information, please contact London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4154.
