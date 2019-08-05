Log in
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD

(PEL)
Paragon Entertainment : Cancellation - Paragon Entertainment Limited

08/05/2019 | 02:40am EDT

NOTICE

05/08/2019 7:00am

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM - XLON

Pursuant to AIM Rule 1, the following securities have been cancelled from trading on AIM with effect from the time and date of this notice.

PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

213800SQL72GNAE2WE08

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH (DI), FULLY PAID

(B73XYX5)(KYG6906M1069)

PARAGON ENTMT L/SH SH

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact London Stock Exchange on 020 7797 4154.

Disclaimer

Paragon Entertainment Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:39:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 2,37 M
Chart PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Paragon Entertainment Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,15  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Colin Pyrah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan George Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Myers Operations Director
Neil Stewart Jefferies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Nuttall Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD17.95%3
FISERV INC41.95%70 890
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 111
CINTAS CORPORATION53.82%26 484
GLOBAL PAYMENTS56.58%25 300
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES49.77%23 975
