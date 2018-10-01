Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Entertainment Ltd    PEL   KYG6906M1069

PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD (PEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Paragon Entertainment : Clarification re Notification of Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

Paragon Entertainment Limited

('Paragon' or the 'Company')

Clarification re Notification of Shareholding

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, by way of clarification of the RNS released today at 8:33 a.m. under RNS 4837C, announces that Luckland Limited acquired further ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company so as to exceed the 3 per cent. limit for notification on 28 September 2018 and advised the Company of this on the same day.

As announced earlier today Luckland Limited now has an interest in 5,700,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 3.04 per cent. of Paragon's issued share capital.

For further information:

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Mark Taylor (Chairman)

finnCap Ltd

Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance)

Alice Lane (corporate broking)

01904 608020

020 7220 0500

Disclaimer

Paragon Entertainment Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
05:02pPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Clarification re Notification of Shareholding
PU
09:42aPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Shareholding
PU
09/03PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Change of Chief Executive Officer
PU
07/31PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Director Appointment
PU
07/27PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Notice of AGM
PU
05/15PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Waiver of share option scheme
PU
05/10PROJECT AWARD : Tamworth Castle
PU
04/23PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Trading Update
PU
04/06PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Creative Hosts Graduate Recruitment Day!
PU
02/05PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Re Finance Director
PU
More news
Chart PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Paragon Entertainment Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Dobson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan George Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Myers Operations Director
Neil Stewart Jefferies Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Nuttall Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD2.78%5
FISERV25.65%33 054
WORLDPAY INC7.04%31 361
WIRECARD100.60%26 969
FIRST DATA CORP46.44%22 578
CINTAS CORPORATION26.94%21 478
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.