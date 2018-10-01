Paragon Entertainment : Clarification re Notification of Shareholding

Paragon Entertainment Limited

('Paragon' or the 'Company')

Clarification re Notification of Shareholding

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, by way of clarification of the RNS released today at 8:33 a.m. under RNS 4837C, announces that Luckland Limited acquired further ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company so as to exceed the 3 per cent. limit for notification on 28 September 2018 and advised the Company of this on the same day.

As announced earlier today Luckland Limited now has an interest in 5,700,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 3.04 per cent. of Paragon's issued share capital.