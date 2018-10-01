Paragon Entertainment : Clarification re Notification of Shareholding

Paragon Entertainment Limited
('Paragon' or the 'Company')
Clarification re Notification of Shareholding
Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, by way of clarification of the RNS released today at 8:33 a.m. under RNS 4837C, announces that Luckland Limited acquired further ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company so as to exceed the 3 per cent. limit for notification on 28 September 2018 and advised the Company of this on the same day.
As announced earlier today Luckland Limited now has an interest in 5,700,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the capital of the Company, representing 3.04 per cent. of Paragon's issued share capital.
|
For further information:
Paragon Entertainment Limited
Mark Taylor (Chairman)
finnCap Ltd
Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance)
Alice Lane (corporate broking)
|
01904 608020
020 7220 0500
Disclaimer
Paragon Entertainment Limited published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:01:02 UTC