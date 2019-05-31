Log in
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD

PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD

(PEL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/31 11:35:03 am
0.9 GBp   -10.00%
12:14pPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Dismissal of winding up petition
PU
06:49aRESPONSE RE : Winding up petition
PU
05/24HRP KENSINGTON PALACE - VICTORIA : A Royal Childhood
PU
News 
Paragon Entertainment : Dismissal of winding up petition

Paragon Entertainment : Dismissal of winding up petition

05/31/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

Date: 31 May 2019

On behalf of: Paragon Entertainment Limited ('Paragon', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Dismissal of winding up petition

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, announces that further to the announcement made earlier today, HM Revenue & Customs ('HMRC') has confirmed to the Company that all payments due to HMRC were paid and therefore the winding up petition in respect of Paragon Creative Limited that was filed at The High Court of Justice, Companies Court on 1 May 2019 (the 'Petition') was issued in error.

The Company is in the process of applying for the Petition to be dismissed.

- ENDS -

For further information:

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Mark Taylor (Chairman)

finnCap Ltd

Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance)

Alice Lane (corporate broking)

01904 608020

020 7220 0500

Notes to Editors:

About Paragon

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM:PEL) is an award winning provider of attraction services from initial design production and consulting through to the fit out and installation of themed attractions, heritage exhibits, museums, aquariums and water parks, inter alia. Paragon Entertainment is the holding company for Paragon Creative Limited.

The Group's projects have included:

· The build of Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at the Saatchi Gallery, London;

· The Award winning 'Dig It!' attraction brand;

· The design and build of Kidzania, London and Kidzania Abu Dhabu;

· The design and build of galleries at the Olympic Museum for the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland;

· The design and build of the Dig It concepts worldwide;

· The design and build of Titanic Belfast;

· The design and build of Motiongate and Lionsgate theme parks in the UAE;

The Group listed on AIM in 2011. Further information can be found at: http://www.paragonent.com.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Paragon Entertainment Limited published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:13:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
