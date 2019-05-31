Paragon Entertainment : Dismissal of winding up petition

Date: 31 May 2019

On behalf of: Paragon Entertainment Limited ('Paragon', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Dismissal of winding up petition

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, announces that further to the announcement made earlier today, HM Revenue & Customs ('HMRC') has confirmed to the Company that all payments due to HMRC were paid and therefore the winding up petition in respect of Paragon Creative Limited that was filed at The High Court of Justice, Companies Court on 1 May 2019 (the 'Petition') was issued in error.

The Company is in the process of applying for the Petition to be dismissed.

Notes to Editors:

About Paragon

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM:PEL) is an award winning provider of attraction services from initial design production and consulting through to the fit out and installation of themed attractions, heritage exhibits, museums, aquariums and water parks, inter alia. Paragon Entertainment is the holding company for Paragon Creative Limited.

The Group's projects have included:

· The build of Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at the Saatchi Gallery, London;

· The Award winning 'Dig It!' attraction brand;

· The design and build of Kidzania, London and Kidzania Abu Dhabu;

· The design and build of galleries at the Olympic Museum for the IOC in Lausanne, Switzerland;

· The design and build of the Dig It concepts worldwide;

· The design and build of Titanic Belfast;

· The design and build of Motiongate and Lionsgate theme parks in the UAE;

The Group listed on AIM in 2011. Further information can be found at: http://www.paragonent.com.

