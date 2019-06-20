Paragon Entertainment : Intention to appoint Administrators

Date: 20 June 2019

Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, announces that following discussions with its lending bank, HSBC, the Board has resolved to appoint administrators to the Company as soon as possible.

The Company does not have sufficient cash resources to continue to trade and to pay its creditors as they fall due.

In the light of the above and the operational and financial uncertainty which the Company now faces, and in order to protect both shareholders and creditors, the Board has taken the decision to place the Company into administration and intends to appoint administrators shortly with the purpose of seeking buyers for the Company's business and assets on a going concern basis.

As a result, the Board announces it has requested a suspension of trading in its shares on AIM with effect from 2.00 p.m. on 20 June 2019.

Damien Latham, CEO of the Company, has resigned from the Company with immediate effect.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.