Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Paragon Entertainment Ltd    PEL   KYG6906M1069

PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD

(PEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Paragon Entertainment : Intention to appoint Administrators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 11:47am EDT

Date: 20 June 2019

On behalf of: Paragon Entertainment Limited ('Paragon', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Notice of Intention to Appoint Administrators

Suspension of trading on AIM

Resignation of CEO

Paragon Entertainment Limited (AIM: PEL), the attractions design, production and fit-out business, announces that following discussions with its lending bank, HSBC, the Board has resolved to appoint administrators to the Company as soon as possible.

The Company does not have sufficient cash resources to continue to trade and to pay its creditors as they fall due.

Suspension of Trading on AIM

In the light of the above and the operational and financial uncertainty which the Company now faces, and in order to protect both shareholders and creditors, the Board has taken the decision to place the Company into administration and intends to appoint administrators shortly with the purpose of seeking buyers for the Company's business and assets on a going concern basis.

As a result, the Board announces it has requested a suspension of trading in its shares on AIM with effect from 2.00 p.m. on 20 June 2019.

Resignation of CEO

Damien Latham, CEO of the Company, has resigned from the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS -

For further information:

Paragon Entertainment Limited

Mark Taylor (Chairman)

finnCap Ltd

Julian Blunt / Simon Hicks (corporate finance)

Alice Lane (corporate broking)

01904 608020

020 7220 0500

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Paragon Entertainment Limited published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 15:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
11:47aPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Intention to appoint Administrators
PU
10:21aPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : to appoint administrators as cash runs out, CEO resigns
RE
06/19PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Dismissal of erroneous winding up petition
PU
06/04PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : appoints Damien Latham as CEO
AQ
06/04PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Appointment of CEO
PU
05/31PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Dismissal of winding up petition
PU
05/31RESPONSE RE : Winding up petition
PU
05/24HRP KENSINGTON PALACE - VICTORIA : A Royal Childhood
PU
05/22PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Thinktank MiniBrum
PU
04/03PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Royal Liver Building 360 Visitor Centre
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 9,00 M
EBIT 2018 -2,60 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 2,48 M
Chart PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Paragon Entertainment Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Colin Pyrah Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Jonathan George Taylor Non-Executive Chairman
Jon Myers Operations Director
Neil Stewart Jefferies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher Nuttall Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON ENTERTAINMENT LTD23.08%2
WORLDPAY INC62.75%36 814
FISERV INC21.24%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS56.02%23 400
CINTAS CORPORATION37.77%23 360
FIRST DATA CORP58.19%23 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About