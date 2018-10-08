Log in
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA (PGN)
paragon GmbH : Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing

10/08/2018 | 09:05am CEST

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing (news with additional features)

08.10.2018 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing

- Management examining debt financing possibilities for general corporate financing

- Bankhaus Lampe KG exclusively commissioned to carry out a roadshow


Delbrück, October 8, 2018 - Against the background of the attractive capital market environment at the moment, the management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696) is currently assessing possibilities for general corporate financing and has exclusively commissioned Bankhaus Lampe KG to carry out a roadshow as part of a possible debt capital transaction.

The final financing decision will be made by the management depending on the prevailing market environment.

Further information about paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA is available at ir.paragon.ag.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Korntal-Münchingen and St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), in Bexbach (Saarland, Germany), in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin, Texas (USA).

Financial Press & Investor Relations Contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Kai Holtmann
Artegastraße 1
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-140
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63
Email: investor@paragon.ag

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MPQQEOCYWP
Document title: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing

08.10.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730823  08.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
