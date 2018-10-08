paragon GmbH : Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing (news with additional features)



08.10.2018 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Assessing Market Environment for Debt Financing

- Management examining debt financing possibilities for general corporate financing

- Bankhaus Lampe KG exclusively commissioned to carry out a roadshow



Delbrück, October 8, 2018 - Against the background of the attractive capital market environment at the moment, the management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696) is currently assessing possibilities for general corporate financing and has exclusively commissioned Bankhaus Lampe KG to carry out a roadshow as part of a possible debt capital transaction.

The final financing decision will be made by the management depending on the prevailing market environment.

Further information about paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA is available at ir.paragon.ag.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA



paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Korntal-Münchingen and St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), in Bexbach (Saarland, Germany), in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin, Texas (USA).