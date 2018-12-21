paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2018 / 18:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Matthias Last name(s): Schöllmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Managing Director at paragon GmbH

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

5299003KK8544RT71R38

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005558696

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 17.50 EUR 5250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.5000 EUR 5250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2018-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

