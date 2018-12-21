|
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
12/21/2018 | 06:05pm CET
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.12.2018 / 18:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Matthias
|Last name(s):
|Schöllmann
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Managing Director at paragon GmbH
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|17.50 EUR
|5250.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|17.5000 EUR
|5250.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Stuttgart
|MIC:
|XSTU
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
|Artegastraße 1
|
|33129 Delbrück
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|
|
