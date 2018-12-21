Log in
Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co KgaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA (PGN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 06:18:02 pm
17.55 EUR   +0.17%
11/08PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA : quaterly earnings release
03/08PARAGON AG : annual earnings release
2017PARAGON AG : half-yearly earnings release
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/21/2018 | 06:05pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2018 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Schöllmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director at paragon GmbH

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5299003KK8544RT71R38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005558696

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.50 EUR 5250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.5000 EUR 5250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


21.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

47895  21.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 181 M
EBIT 2018 14,5 M
Net income 2018 6,53 M
Finance 2018 45,4 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 15,89
P/E ratio 2019 8,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 79,3 M
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co KgaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 55,8 €
Spread / Average Target 219%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Dieter Frers Chief Executive Officer
Lutz Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Johannsen Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Schwehr Chief Technology Officer
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO KGAA-77.73%91
DENSO CORP-28.44%34 789
CONTINENTAL-45.55%28 076
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 347
APTIV-26.49%16 430
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.51%15 082
