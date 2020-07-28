paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 20, 2020Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4110/geschaeftsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 20, 2020Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4110/annual-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 04, 2020Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: September 04, 2020Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html

