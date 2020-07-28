Log in
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/28/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.07.2020 / 18:30
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4110/geschaeftsberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 20, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4110/annual-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 04, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 04, 2020
Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html

28.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104313  28.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
