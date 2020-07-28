Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA    PGN   DE0005558696

PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA

(PGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

paragon GmbH : Impact of Delayed Auditing Work at Voltabox Subsidiary on Submission Date for paragon's Consolidated Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Impact of Delayed Auditing Work at Voltabox Subsidiary on Submission Date for paragon's Consolidated Financial Statements

28.07.2020 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Impact of Delayed Auditing Work at Voltabox Subsidiary on Submission Date for paragon's Consolidated Financial Statements

- Preliminary Voltabox figures for 2019 confirmed - paragon Automotive's complete annual financial statements available since July 15, 2020

- Audit of management report and notes of Voltabox subsidiary nearly complete

- Publication of paragon's consolidated financial statements scheduled for August 20, 2020

- Virtual Annual General Meeting now planned for September 15, 2020

Delbrück, Germany, July 28, 2020 - Following yesterday's announced postponement of the presentation of the consolidated and annual financial statements of the Voltabox subsidiary, paragon [ISIN DE0005558696] will now not be able to publish its own Annual Report until August 20, 2020. The reason for this is the still not completed audit of the management report and notes of Voltabox AG. In view of this, the Annual General Meeting of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA will now be held on September 15, 2020 and for the first time in a virtual format.

Although the complete annual financial statements of paragon Automotive are available, the audit of the Voltabox subsidiary will be completed in the first half of August. This step is required for the consolidation into paragon's consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, paragon will only be able to publish its Annual Report for 2019 immediately following the publication of Voltabox's consolidated financial statements on August 20, 2020 as well as the required concluding discussion of the financial statements. Since the announcement of the preliminary figures on revenue and earnings on July 15, 2020, there have been no further changes in terms of paragon Automotive.

Also on August 20, 2020, the company will present its interim report for the first quarter as of the March 31, 2020 reporting date. The half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2020 will now be published on September 4, 2020.

The revised scheduling for the submission of the annual and consolidated financial statements requires an adjustment of plans for this year's Annual General Meeting. It will be held in a virtual format on September 15, 2020.


Profile: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech and Neu-Ulm (Bavaria, Germany), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Limbach (Saarland, Germany), Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China), Oroslavje (Croatia) and Austin (Texas, USA).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag.


Capital Market & Press Contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Stefan Westemeyer
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-141
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63
Email: investor@paragon.ag


28.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1104391

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1104391  28.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1104391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
12:35pPARAGON GMBH : Impact of Delayed Auditing Work at Voltabox Subsidiary on Submiss..
EQ
12:35pPARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
12:35pPARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
07/16PARAGON GMBH : Following Record Revenue in 2019, paragon's Automotive Division I..
PU
07/15PARAGON GMBH : Following Record Revenue in 2019, paragon's Automotive Division I..
EQ
07/02PARAGON GMBH : Workload of paragon Plants Almost at Previous Year's Level
EQ
06/30PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
06/30PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
05/08PARAGON GMBH : Balance Sheet Adjustment at paragon Subsidiary Voltabox Leads to ..
EQ
03/27PARAGON GMBH : Retracts Revenue and Earnings Forecast due to COVID-19 Pandemic -..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 203 M 238 M 238 M
Net income 2019 -6,80 M -7,96 M -7,96 M
Net Debt 2019 110 M 129 M 129 M
P/E ratio 2019 -7,64x
Yield 2019 2,41%
Capitalization 46,9 M 55,2 M 54,9 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 057
Free-Float 49,8%
Chart PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 12,00 €
Last Close Price 10,36 €
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Dieter Frers Chairman-Management Board
Lutz Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hermann Börnemeier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Walter Schäfers Member-Supervisory Board
Matthias Schöllmann Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARAGON GMBH & CO. KGAA-28.55%55
DENSO CORPORATION-16.71%30 569
APTIV PLC-12.02%22 561
CONTINENTAL AG-21.38%21 328
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.38%18 246
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.31%15 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group